Special anniversary gifts for a tech-savvy wife

When looking for special anniversary gifts for your girlfriend or spouse, there are some excellent gadgets for tech-savvy women that do not have to be an iPhone or an Apple Watch. Here are some other ideas that she will appreciate and show that she is cherished, which is what an anniversary celebration should be about. Show how much you appreciate her with the tech suggestions here.

Portable storage

If she is still saving files on a USB flash drive, it’s time for an upgrade to a portable Solid State Drive (SSD), which is easy to set up, convenient and is high security to keep the data private. Samsung has a credit-card-sized SSD that transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than the average hard drive and has fingerprint security with AES 256-bit encryption to unlock files with the touch of your finger easily.

This is not the most romantic of presents, however much she appreciates them. Therefore, consider adding traditional anniversary gifts on the day. Roses, jewelry, champagne, and chocolates are all traditional gifts, or you could follow the anniversary gifts list with the different materials each year that represent the strength and flexibility of your relationship over the years.

Streaming Cam

Help her break into the world of high-performance video streaming with an upgraded webcam. A StreamCam is great for beginners, producing clear 1080p60 videos for a smooth-looking presentation without compression. Exposure is automatic, as is face-tracking, and white balance. A versatile camera, it allows streamers to turn the device sideways to enter portrait mode or to record from different angles, making it perfect if she wants to break into the world of YouTube or social media.

Charging dock

Many of us have more than one device that needs charging, and this can get a bit chaotic. Keep things simple with the gift of a charging dock. The Satechi Charging Station can charge everything, including the new iPad Pros and MacBooks. However, many others could suit her particular situation, including the AUKEY Quick Charge 3.0 Charging Station for her desk, the sleek Hercules Tuff Fast Charging Station, and the classy GPED 5-in-1 Fast Charging Station.

Satechi is known for its premium accessories, and its seven-port charging station, with two USB-C charging ports, is no different. The built-in surge protector, velcro straps to tidy cables and slots able to hold the largest of smartphones makes this one of the best-charging stations, though there is no smartwatch charging station. There are docking stations on the market that will simultaneously charge up to four Apple devices, including an Apple Watch, with the option of a rapid charge connector that works twice as fast as a standard charger.

Google Home Nest Mini

Google Home Mini smart speaker works with all your smart home devices, which includes adjusting the temperature controls at home as well as the ability to turn lights on and off. The Nest Mini looks the same, which means it looks good anywhere in the home, though there is a new sky blue color. The Nest Mini has also made the use of controls easier and improved the sound quality and voice recognition.

It’s worth it to upgrade from a Home Mini to a Nest Mini because of the excellent sound quality thanks to its 40mm 360-degree driver, so it is much louder than the original with the bass twice as strong, which is immediately obvious as it fills the room with loud volume. Google has also added a third microphone to improve voice recognition.

Protective case and keyboard

If she already has an up-to-date smartphone, gift her accessories such as fashionable protective case. Protective cases are now available that incorporate a Bluetooth connected compact keyboard for faster typing. Now in seventh-generation, iPad protective cases have a built-in Apple Pencil holder and will turn your phone into a laptop in seconds.