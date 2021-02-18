As the pandemic rages on and as we are all locked working from home, one of the best investments for comfort at work is investing in quality computer displays for all your work needs. Whilst huddling over a laptop for short periods of time may be suitable, for a long day having a monitor, keyboard, and mouse set up in your home office gives you freedom for a more comfortable day at work.

There are thousands of options for monitors available on Amazon, and for the uninitiated, it can be quite difficult to choose which monitor to splurge on. That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list rounding up the best monitors for the office when working from home for 2021. This list gives four fantastic options for four different price points.

Introduction: Panel Types

In the computer display world, there are three main panel types used in PC monitors: TN, VA, and IPS.

The cheapest panel type is TN (Twisted Neumatic). TN panels are characterized as being the fastest and cheapest among the other main types of display panels. TN displays tend to have poor color reproduction and poor viewing angle. If a display looks garbage from any angle but straight on, chances are they’re a TN panel.

Historically, TN panels were enjoyed by gamers for their fast response times, reducing input lag. TN panels used to be the only ones to bolster less than 4ms response times, the shortest response time perceptible by the human eye. But, modern VA and IPS panels are also able to achieve these fast response times, and thus TechEngage does not recommend TN displays in 2021.

IPS (In-Plane Switching) panels are the best for color accuracy and vibrancy. These are great if you’re looking for a great media consumption experience or if you need a color-accurate monitor for photo or video work. Historically, IPS panels tended to have slower response times and were characterized as being notorious for input lag and ghosting. Nowadays, IPS panels have improved and have started to be a compelling option for gamers.

VA (Vertical Alignment) is the best of both worlds. VA displays have better color reproduction and viewing angles than TN panels but are usually faster than IPS displays. VA is the most popular panel type for premium gaming monitors and perfect too if you’re particularly sensitive to ghosting and input lag.

HP 24mh FHD Monitor / Amazon

Pros:

Affordable

IPS

Speakers

Cons:

Only 1080p

The first choice on this list is this stunning HP 24mh FHD Monitor. With a beautiful 24-inch IPS panel, this computer display is a fantastic choice if you’re looking for a useful productivity powerhouse. This display has a maximum resolution of 1920 by 1080, also known as full-HD, making it perfect for watching HD videos, HD gaming, and productivity.

With a refresh rate of 75Hz, the motion will look considerably smoother than a standard 60Hz monitor. Clicking around Windows and macOS will look great, and if you’re looking to do a bit of gaming, your monitor can natively display up to 75fps for some silky-smooth gameplay.

Life’s too short to have displays with thick bezels, and with the HP 24mh, you can enjoy virtually no bezel encircling the display on three sides, an ultra-wide viewing experience provides for seamless multi-monitor setups. This display even has built-in speakers, and whilst these speakers won’t give you great audio quality by any means, and you’ll want to invest in some quality speakers if you’re looking for an immersive audio experience, it’s handy if you’re willing to sacrifice audio quality for convenience.

This monitor even has a decent selection of IO on the rear of the display. You can plug-in an input with DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA. The HPS 24mh even supports an audio passthrough when connecting by DP and HDMI, perfect if your PC is far away from your monitor. Easily hook up your headphones or desk speakers straight through the display.

With an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers absolutely adore this product. In their five-star review, one customer writes:

“Bought this monitor for my son. He docks it with his laptop and has also connected his Switch and Mini NES to it via HDMI. The picture is great, and the sound is surprisingly good for a monitor. The monitor easily adjusts vertically, and the tilt also works well so you can get it into the ideal position. The controls are easy to use and you can tell it is well built, it is not flimsy like other monitors in this price range. Definitely recommend it.”

The monitor also gets fairly bright at 250nits, perfect if you need to use the monitor near a window.

With a list price of No products found., this is a perfect product if you’re looking for a sleek and stylish monitor for everyday use; the HP 24mh is a great deal.

Samsung Business SH850 24-inch QHD Display / Amazon

Pros:

1440p (QHD)

PLS (upgraded IPS) panel

USB-C Input (yes!)

Cons:

Not high refresh rate (just 60Hz)

If you’re looking for a little bit more performance and sharpness, an upgrade to a 1440p display might be worth it. With up to 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, QHD not only delivers incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images — it also creates a wide workspace that lets you view more of documents and webpages onscreen with less need to scroll or zoom.

I love the sharpness of text on a 1440p display, and images and video will look fantastic on this display. Samsung says this display uses their proprietary PLS panel technology. In laymen’s terms, PLS is marketing guff for an upgraded IPS panel. According to Samsung, PLS panels have better viewing angles and a 10% increase in brightness.

USB-C allows a single cable connection to transmit digital display, data (USB), and power. Directly connect any PC, tablet, or mobile device with a USB-C port, and you’re ready to work. Your device will charge, and up to 3 peripherals can be plugged in directly to the monitor for added productivity. You can easily daisy chain up to 4 Full HD monitors or 2 QHD monitors with a single connection between them, eliminating the need to connect each one to a display port on your PC, perfect if you’re using a laptop with only one display port.

This display has a maximum brightness of 300nits, a solid brightness for even the harshest conditions. With a 5ms response time, you’ll be safe from display lag or ghosting, perfect if you’re particularly perceptible to response times or if you’re looking to game.

This monitor also supports AMD FreeSync, so if you’re using an AMD graphics card or a FreeSync compatible GPU, you can reduce screen tearing and flickering by turning FreeSync on.

With a list price of No products found., this monitor is perfect if you’re looking for a productivity powerhouse with the extra sharpness of 1440p. Well worth checking out.

ViewSonic VP2768-4K PRO Professional 27 Inch 4K Monitor / Amazon

Pros:

100% sRGB coverage

4K

Color accurate

14-bit color

Cons:

Expensive

Not HDR 10 certified (but close)

60Hz

If you’re a content creation professional who requires a display that is incredibly color accurate, the ViewSonic VP2768-4K is a perfect choice for any photographer, video editor, or graphic designer looking for a display to accurately display their work.

Displaying more than 8 million pixels with a high pixel density, this Ultra HD 3840×2160 monitor delivers the ultimate in image detail and clarity for stunning, lifelike images.

Each monitor is factory calibrated to deliver an amazing Delta E<2 value and includes a detailed calibration report for sRGB, EBU, SMPTE-C, Rec. 709, and DICOM-SIM color spaces. A delta e score measures the color difference between what the monitor displays and what the human eye perceives.

The 14-bit LUT & 3D LUT (Look-Up Tables) generate a stunningly smooth palette of 4.39 trillion colors for amazingly accurate image reproduction crucial in professional applications.

With a professional monitor, you’d expect professional IO, and that’s what you get: HDMI, USB 3.0, DisplayPort, Mini DP, and HDCP 2.2. The monitor even gets plenty bright with a typical brightness of 340 nits and an insane contrast ratio of 1300:1 for deeper blacks.

Priced at No products found., this monitor is not cheap by any measure. But, if you’re a color professional looking for an accurate monitor, the ViewSonic VP2768-4K is a great value offering for the best of prosumers.

LG 34WN80C-B 34 inch 21:9 Curved UltraWide WQHD IPS Monitor with USB Type-C Connectivity / Amazon

Pros:

Ultrawide

IPS

1440p

HDR 10

Cons:

Expensive!

For years, LG has been the greatest pioneers of the ultrawide monitor technology, and whilst other manufacturers have released their own ultrawide 21:9 monitors since LG first unveiled their EA93 ultrawide back in 2012, constant innovations and improvement still puts them “leagues” ahead of the competition for productivity performance.

Meet the LG 34WN80C-B, their latest offering that boasts USB-C connections and increased color performance. The graceful curve of the monitor helps create an immersive viewing experience. Combine the elegant design with Ultra Wide Quad Definition (WQHD 3440 x 1440) picture quality, and your movies, games, and creative passions will seem to come to life.

The 21:9 aspect ratio combined with the curved screen is great for work. This allows for concurrent monitoring of large amounts of footage for video editing, and tons of VSTs and effects can be displayed while working. With the in-built screen split, you can split this monitor into two side-by-side 4:3 monitors for easy multi-tasking. Bezel-less side-by-side multitasking is an absolute dream to behold.

This monitor, with 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, is a great solution for photographers, graphic designers, or anyone looking for highly accurate color. This ultrawide monitor also is HDR 10 compatible, bringing brighter whites and blacker blacks compared to conventional displays. HDR renders dark and bright areas of an image with many more details, which were indiscernible under the old standards.

With a list price of , the LG ultrawide is the most expensive choice on this list. But compared to two 1440p side by side, this monitor does seem to be a really good deal.

