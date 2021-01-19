Best office desks on Amazon for comfort in 2021

As the worldwide pandemic rages on, more and more workers are finding the hidden gem known as “working from home.” If you’re interested in beefing up your home office to living your best life, earning a living from the comfort of your own four walls, one of the most important purchases to make is a quality desk.

There are thousands of choices available on Amazon.com for the perfect office desk, and it can be quite difficult to sift through the many products on offer. We at TechEngage have complied a list of the best office desks to buy on Amazon.com right now for 2021.

CubiCubi Maui Computer Office Small Desk 47″, Study Writing Table / Amazon

Perfect for: those looking for a small but stylish desk!

Pros:

Stylish

Spacious

Great build quality

Cons:

No storage spaces

Our first pick is the Maui Computer Office desk from CubiCubi. This affordable desk comes in a variety of different colors and styles, including black + espresso, birch wood, natural oak, or my personal favorite, a black center with rustic brown accents.

The desk sports a rigid metal frame with real wood boards, resulting in a charming and stylish aesthetic for your home office. The heavy-duty steel frame uses a triangular junction design to ensure stability and durability.

I absolutely love the spliced board design, featuring these wonderful vintage-style accents at the ends of the desk. The desk comes with a free smaller table, perfect for placing in the middle of the desk to raise your laptop or desktop monitor, reducing strain on your next, making sure you’re looking straight at your screen.

The desk also includes an in-built iron hook, allowing you to conveniently store your headphones, backpack, or coat, keeping your precious cans off the floor and at a place you can easily access.

The load capacity of this desk is 220lb, allowing you to place a lot on your desktop, perhaps your large speakers or even your desktop lower. This product comes in three size options. The default is the smaller 47-inch variant, perfect for a bedroom desk.

The other sizes are medium at 55 inches and a larger desk measuring 63 inches. These are better for office desks in a home office or may even be useful in an open office in a work building.

With an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 from 2340 global ratings, it’s safe to say Amazon customers are in love with this handy and sleek desk. Amazon reviewers appreciate the desk’s build quality, its great value, and industrial design.

For example, one happy customer wrote:

“I absolutely love my computer desk! It is very sturdy and spacious. That my computer sits on it very well.”

Priced at $89.99 for the base model, this desk is an absolute steal for those looking for a simple but effective desk.

Casaottima L-Shaped Desk 51” Home Office Desk / Amazon

Perfect for: gamers with a corner-desk setup

Pros:

Great value

Spacious

Cons:

No headphone hook or storage

Made of MDF, not real wood

This next desk is another no-frills product, this time for those using a corner desk setup. A corner desk saves space by utilizing those unhelpful corners, great if you lack the floor space for a straight desk.

Measuring at 51” by 51” by 18.2”, this desk is more than big enough for even the beefiest, most professional gaming setups. The marketing material from Casaottima shows ample room for a dual monitor setup, with some working area on the side for your books or even an extra laptop!

Constructed from sturdy and waterproof MDF, this desk is both spacious and sturdy. The thick metal frames ensure stability, with their patented X-frame design providing clever engineering support.

With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, Amazon.com customers love how easy to assemble this desk is and the great value this desk portrays. For example, one happy user writes in a five-star review:

“The table is very spacious for me to keep my laptop, printer as well as few books and still have some space left. The quality of the material is excellent as well. I followed the instructions sheet which came along and the table was really very easy to assemble. All and all it was a perfect find.”

Priced at a modest $99.99, this a fantastic price for a large desk like this one. If you’re looking for a quality and affordable L-shaped desk, considering the Casaottima isn’t too bad of a shout.

Eureka Ergonomic Computer Desk, 60″ Adjustable Height Standing Up Desk / Amazon

Perfect for: fitness fanatics, if you want a standing desk, this is great

Pros:

Adjustable Height, Stand or Sit

Well Built

Cons:

More Expensive than others

Standing desks are a great way to keep active and healthy whilst at work by reducing the time you spend sitting. This great standing desk with height adjustable legs is a fantastic choice for your first foray into the world of standing desks.

Eureka’s computer desk is very spacious, bolstering a 60-inch length worktop, perfect for a dual monitor set up. The height adjust mechanism has nine distinct and useful settings, offering a wide variety of heights for different use case scenarios.

The two reinforced legs are made of cold-rolled steel, providing robust support for a load of up to 150lbs. The arc corner design reduces the chance of injury, and if you’re prone to knocking your knees on your desk, you’ll be fine with this product.

The surface is made of Japanese manufactured CARB, aiming to emit the least formaldehyde for a better environment. The desk also comes with an in-built cable management hole, keeping your setup clear of visible cables with a little bit of clever routing.

This product has an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5, and evidently, customers love this desk! Amazon.com reviewers appreciate how easy to assemble this product is, and they love the build quality. One Amazon customer writes:

“This ideal is perfect for while working at home and needing a desk that is adjustable. The adjustment goes lower than most desks and that’s what I needed. It really is a quality desk that is customizable and it won’t cost you an arms and a leg.”

Priced at $179 for the 60-inch variant, whilst this desk is a little more pricey than the other picks on this list. But, for height-adjustable standing desks, this is still a great deal, and the Eureka Ergonomic Standing Desk is definitely worth checking out.

SHW L-Shaped Home Office Wood Corner Desk, Espresso / Amazon

Perfect for: Practicality and Storage

Pros:

Storage Space

Cable Tidy

Cons:

Not adjustable

Particleboard, not real wood

If you’re looking for a desk with shelf space to store extra belongings like stationary or files, it might be useful to purchase a corner desk with an in-build shelf unit. The SHW L-Shaped Home Office Desk is a fantastic affordable choice for your practicality needs.

The open shelves on this desk provide a perfect room for your binders and books, and it’s super simple to put together. Whilst it’s a relatively small desk, there’s still plenty of room for a dual monitor set-up, with a length of each wing of 51-inches.

As the product is made almost entirely of particleboard (the same material most desks in IKEA are made of) and misses the steel reinforcement of the other picks on this list. Whilst SHW doesn’t advertise a load weight, and we expect it to be less than the other desks on this list.

With an average rating of 4.3 out of 5, Amazon reviewers are very impressed with how well put together this desk is, how easy it is to construct, and the great value of the desk. For example, a happy Amazon customer writes:

“I received the desk as a Christmas gift from my girlfriend (along w/a new printer) for my home office and I couldn’t be happier. The assembly instructions were easy to follow and complete assembly took about 20 minutes. Once finished, I wound up with a decent-sized desk with a formidable amount of legroom and a satisfactory amount of workspace.”

Priced at around $100, this desk is both affordable and of great quality. Check it out!

JOISCOPE Home Office Computer Desk, Small Study Writing Desk with Wooden Storage Shelf / Amazon

Perfect for: those who want style and practicality

Pros:

Stylish

2 tier open shelf

Cons:

Smaller than others

This desk can be used as an office desk, study desk, computer desk, writing desk. It adopts a simple industrial design and is equipped with detachable wood panels, giving you a variety of choices.

The surface is made of a lovely designed particle board on top of a sturdy metal frame. The vintage oak color is my favorite, with a two-tone black and faux wood design bound to spruce up your bedroom or office aesthetic.

With included fitted shelves, this desk provides more storage room for office supplies, which develops efficiency when working. The worktop surface is spacious enough for your books and a single monitor set up, meaning you’re unlikely to feel cramped when working.

With an average review of 4.5 out of 5 stars, Amazon reviewers love the style and build quality of this desk, with one customer writing:

“This desk is amazing for the price. The box arrived in great condition, all the wooden pieces nicely wrapped, with plastic protectors on the desktop’s corners to protect them.”

Priced at a modest $80 for a 40” variant, this is cheap as chips whilst still providing a stylish and sturdy desk for any work environment, whether in the bedroom, in a home office, or at work.

