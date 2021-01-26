If you’re out camping, or if your home is without a broadband connection, one of the best ways to stay connected is to use a portable Wi-Fi hotspot. These best 4G Wi-Fi hotspots work by connecting to a 4G network using cellular and relaying the network connection to your phone, tablet, laptop, or any other device that connects by Wi-Fi.

There are hundreds of choices available on Amazon for portable best 4G Wi-Fi hotspots, and it can get quite overwhelming to pick what product to bite the bullet and purchase. That’s why we at TechEngage have collected our top picks for 4G hotspots you can buy right now.

Nommi Mobile Hotspot Secured 4G LTE Unlocked Wi-Fi Hotspot Device / Amazon

Pros:

Slim

eSIM Support

Also acts as a Wi-Fi range extender

Cons:

The battery won’t last more than two days

The first pick is from Nommi with their slim mobile hotspot using secured 4G LTE.

This portable hotspot comes with a built-in VPN config, and when you’re online, your internet traffic will be routed through a virtual private network to protect your data and personal information from falling into the hands of snoopers, hackers, or government agencies.

Reach uncovered areas of your house or garden by putting Nommi between your stationery Wi-fi router and the space you want to cover.

When you’re on the go, you’ll want to switch to standalone LTE mode. This hotspot supports all major LTE carriers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, Mint, and more. The hotspot is unlocked so you can pick your favorite mobile network and go to town.

The hotspot supports both eSIM and physical SIM cards to connect to carriers. With eSIM, there’s no need to switch out SIM cards, and you can purchase data packs directly from the Nommi app. Though, the network speed for eSIM is around 10-25Mbps compared to the physical SIM maximum of 50 Mbps. Trade speed for convenience if you wish.

One happy customer on Amazon writes about this device:

“I highly recommend nommi. Love it (with pictures) it has very useful features for travelers such as a VPN, power bank, and free Wi-Fi. I’m traveling a lot for work, and so far I’ve had a great experience. Looking forward to using it in the future.”

Priced at $100, the Nommi is a little pricey. But for the functionality you get, you can’t go wrong with this product.

Lelukee 4G LTE Mobile Modem Router with LCD Screen / Amazon

Pros:

Tiny

LCD Screen

Cons:

6 Hour Battery Life

Doesn’t double up as a power bank

The Lelukee is another portable 4G router, allowing you to plop in a SIM card and get connected straight away with this Wi-Fi hotspot. With support for both UIM and SIM cards, there is a full range of connectivity options for this device.

With a 2100mAh battery, this Wi-Fi hotspot only has a battery life of 6 hours. Whilst this doesn’t seem like a lot – and it isn’t with such a small battery – the router can be powered by USB. So, if you’ve brought a power bank or a laptop with you, plug this bad boy in, and it’ll charge off that. Not only will that juice up the product, the router still functions whilst charging and can run off USB indefinitely.

Weighing no more than 100g and with a body in the excess of ten inches, that’ll easily fit in a pocket in a coat or in a small bag, making it super portable for any outdoor adventure or any remote home.

The device also supports Bluetooth alongside the 802.11b wireless networking standard. With an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers rate this product highly.

With a list price of $57.99, this mobile router is one of the more affordable choices on this list, and if you’re looking to save a few bucks, you do lose the sturdy build quality and the battery life of more expensive offerings, but the Lelukee portable 4G router/hotspot is a very capable product.

UROZETTA Portable Mobile WiFi Router/ Amazon

Pros:

LCD Screen

Well Built

Connect up to 10 Devices

Cons:

Only 12 Hour Battery Life

Expensive

The next pick on our list comes from UROZETTA, and their portable 4G mobile Wi-Fi router is a perfect choice if you’re looking to stay connected whilst on the move.

This device can use reliable 4G LTE networks in more than 150 countries and regions without any roaming fees. Cloud SIM technology allows you to enjoy 4G high-speed data without buying a local SIM when traveling overseas or on business.

The device can be controlled seamlessly from the bespoke UROZETTA app available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, allowing you to easily buy more data packs at a moment’s notice.

Every customer who buys a Urozetta Cloud mobile Wi-Fi hotspot device is offered a complimentary data pack of 50 GB high-speed data for the USA and 5GB Global Data for the first 30 days. Simply register your device on the app and get your free data.

With an average rating of 3.9 out of 5 on Amazon, the buyers love this product. One reviewer writes in their five-star review:

“Love this product. My husband is an OTR truck driver and he purchased this for when he doesn’t have service in certain zones and it works great to keep us communicating.”

Another review states:

“I like having an additional hotspot to make sure to attend school and go online for fun besides my phone hotspot. It is freedom from traditional Wi-Fi.”

Priced at $135, this product is a little more expensive than others, but we think the great performance and the well-built app more than makes up for it.

ZTE MAX Connect Unlocked Mobile WiFi Hotspot 4G LTE GSM Router MF928/ Amazon

Pros:

High Speed

Small Size and Weight

USB Powered

Dual Band

Cons:

10 Hour Battery Life

With the ZTE MAX Connect, you can connect up to 10 Wi-Fi-enabled devices to any GSM 4G LTE network where available, and experience the ease of bringing your own secured network connection in your pocket.

This ZTE MAX Connect Unlocked Hotspot comes with all the manufacturer accessories and a 1-year USA warranty along with a 2-piece bundle, which includes free 30-days of no-contract service and a Circuit City microfiber cloth. It’s strange that they advertise a Circuit City cloth considering Circuit City closed down in 2009; neither do we know why you would particularly need a microfiber cloth for a Wi-Fi hotspot. But hey, free microfiber cloth!

ZTE Max advertises a 10-hour battery life, which lasts you a solid day if you turn off the device when not in use. It also charges by USB, so it can be plugged into a power bank, car charger, or laptop to juice up and keep functioning.

The ZTE Max Connect features a dual-band antenna, supporting 2.4 GHz and 5GHz to ensure a reliable connection by reducing band interference. The 802.11 b/g/n/AC provides the fastest possible tethering. Reach download speeds of 150 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

The straightforward display features 4 LED indicators for battery life, Wi-Fi, messages, and network strength. The device can be managed through an online interface that is easy to use.

Priced at $65, this product is both affordable and well-performing – definitely worth checking out.

Glocalme U3 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot/ Amazon

Pros:

Compact

Slim

Type C Charging

Cons:

Small Battery

Expensive

Another slim and handy Wi-Fi hotspot, this time from Glocalme. GlocalMe U3 comes with 1.1 GB global data or a whopping 8GB of free data in the US. Simply provide the manufacturer with the IMEI code and enjoy your complimentary data.

With this device, you can connect up to 10 smart devices, including your laptop, smartphone, kindle, etc. Download Glocalme App to easily manage your hotspot and purchase data plans at low cost, without the need to wait in line at a corner shop or call up the top-up phone line for your carrier.

No contract or extra roaming charges. It also features custom network optimization profiles to minimize network congestion, keeping your connection faster and stable.

This product uses GlocalMe’s client network, expanded to 144 countries and counting. The exclusive data shield function helps plug data leaks saving you money by reducing data allowance wastage.

With an average rating of 3.6 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers like this product. One five star reviewer writes:

“I was able to use this without issue when driving across the United States and back. It’s easy to set up and the cost of a data plan seems reasonable. I have been using it with a VPN for work. It has already saved me a number of times when my regular home internet was out.”

Priced at $120, the product isn’t the most affordable option in the world, but for a blend of performance and features, if you have the cash to spare, that’d be a great option for any power user.

