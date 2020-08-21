Textsheet.com was an online repository of textbook answers, homework solutions, and other help for students. Its users loved its simplicity and ease-of-use, and as the website offered its solutions for free, it quickly grew in popularity to become one of the most visited academic answer sites on the web.

The site operated more like a search engine than a collection in its own right and used the APIs of other answer databases to collate and collect solutions for users to search through. Though, as with a lot of services that take the ‘search engine’ approach, it faced heaps of legal troubles throughout the site’s lifetime. This culminated in a DMCA copyright takedown notice from American education company Chegg as Textsheet.com included thousands of answers from Chegg in its search results, and Textsheet.com was subsequently taken down.

There exist many alternatives that offer a similar service to Textsheet. If you’re a student looking for homework help or academic answers, this list will run through your best options for a Textsheet.com alternative.

1. Chegg

It’s impossible to talk about alternatives to Textsheet without recommending Chegg, the service in which a bulk of the answers from Textsheet were taken from. Founded in 2005 and originally offered scholarship searches, internship matching, and college application advice quickly grew into both an online retailer for textbooks and an online learning and tutoring tool.

Users are required to pay a registration fee, currently at $14.99 per month, but compared to private tutoring, the savings really start to add up. With their Chegg Study package, you get access to step-by-step textbook solutions for over 9,000 books, millions of homework answers, and even access to experts 24/7 through a premium forum. If you’re stuck, simply take a photo of the question you’re stuck and ask away. The average waiting time for getting a response is in 46 minutes, and many students are satisfied with the detail and helpfulness of Chegg’s experts’ answers.

Outside of Chegg Study, Chegg offers a highly discounted online textbook marketplace, potentially saving you thousands in college textbooks. You can rent them at very low prices, or buy them outright. If you’re done with a textbook you already own, you can get back some cash by selling them on Chegg’s marketplace. You’ll get an instant quote in seconds, and you’ll get paid as soon as they receive your item.

Overall, Chegg is a fantastic premium option for homework and study help with a large bank of expert textbook answers. The key point there is premium: this service is not free. If you have $15 to spare a month, it’s a good choice.

2. Course Hero

Next up is another paid service, CourseHero was founded in 2006 as a crowdsourced learning platform where users contribute practice problems, study guides, and solutions to major textbooks. If you’re following the US school curriculum, browse their free textbook solutions page. They have free access to solutions for over 300 textbooks, including 85 Biology textbooks and 82 Math textbooks.

Simply sign up for a free account and start browsing right away! If you need help, you’re allowed five free questions to ask Course Hero’s expert tutors, who are available 24/7 to help you with your homework. Head over to their “ask a question” page, type in your question, attach an image, and you can get a solution in as few as 15 minutes.

If you need access to tens of thousands of study resources, including a much larger selection of textbooks, you’ll have to fork out for their premium plan. If you get billed annually, the service will cost you less than $10 a month – and for 24/7 access to tutors, we don’t think that’s all that bad.

Though CourseHero does offer an alternative way to get access to their resources and expert help. If you upload your personal study resources: your flashcards, revision notes, revision games, class notes, answers, etc. you can get free questions to ask the experts and unlock premium study materials. If you upload 10 documents, you get 5 free unlocks.

3. Slader

Slader is a free bank of homework help, textbook solutions, and general study help. Slader offers a service closest to what Textsheet.com used to offer. Select your course, from High School Maths to degree level Economics, and browse through their many textbook solutions. You’ll see general questions and answers for your chosen field, and you can ask some yourself. Though, as this is a free service, don’t expect speedy answers.

For each textbook, there are quizzes to test your knowledge as you go along so you can verify your understanding of the material. These quizzes are crowdsourced by the Slader community.

If you’re a college student, the service does, however, get a little more expensive. For $6 a month, you get access to verified and unlimited college textbook solutions, including step-by-step explanations written by Slader experts.

As Slader is a primarily crowdsourced and free site, the quality of the answers can be a little hit-or-miss. As anyone in the community can contribute, the free resource doesn’t tend to be too verified even if moderated. If you want to be entirely sure your answers are fully correct, their affordable paid plans offer expert-level answers for a fraction of the costs of their competitors.

4. CrazyForStudy

CrazyForStudy advertises instant access to step-by-step solutions for over 50 million textbooks. From just $7 a month, you can stick in the name, author, or ISBN of your textbook and access quality answers straight away.

They have access to over 50 million questions and answer sets and immediate access to 24/7 homework help. They have content for most mainstream disciplines like Economics, Sociology, and even Engineering. Just search your question and find your answer instantly.

If you need help with your assignment, CrazyForStudy offers a bespoke assignment service. They claim their help services are backed up by professional experts with PhDs in their fields. CrazyForStudy guarantees that any assignment help that you purchase from them is 100% plagiarism-free, and they promise a very speedy turnaround. If you’re in urgent help, you can send the question and any other resources and shoot off your request.

On submission, you only pay 50% of the fee, and you’ll only have to pay the rest of the amount if you’re fully satisfied with the work provided. Their team of writers is backed by professional qualifications and ready to help you from the touch of a button.

5. Quizlet

A little different from the textbook answer banks that populate the rest of the list, Quizlet is solely a community-driven quiz and revision notes collection that is extremely handy for preparing for exams or consolidating your key knowledge. Quizlet also provides fun games to keep you engaged whilst you’re learning.

Simply search for your subject or chosen topic area, browse the collection of study toolsets, and get testing yourself. Use the app for virtual revision cards or print them out so you can keep them in your pocket or hang them on your wall to help you learn.

Test yourself with fun games like Gravity, which involves your quick-firing definitions and answers to score points. Click the ‘Test’ button to give yourself an impromptu examination, complete with long-form answers and multiple-choice questions.

If you already have the study materials and just want to test yourself on them, you can make your own Quizlet flashcard set and start testing your knowledge. If you’re feeling generous, you can share your resources with the community.

Of course, as with all community-contributed resources, there’s inevitably going to be some concerns on the quality of the answers in question and answer sets. Stay vigilant and double-check your knowledge or look out for Quizlet verified expert answers so you’re fully confident in what you’re learning so you can pick up your grades in no time!

6. Skooli

Finally, we have an excellent provider for private tutoring. If you’re really struggling in a subject and want one-to-one guidance through your learning, Skooli is a great place for affordable tutoring. You can pay-as-you-go from as little as $0.85 per minute.

You can choose which tutor is the best for you based on their experience and qualifications, you can connect instantly from any device, and your satisfaction is covered by their learner’s guarantee. You won’t be paying an unnecessary subscription or get locked in a contract. You’ll only pay for the tutoring you receive.

Their tutors are experts in their field, so whether you’re looking to ace your final exam or boost your grades to get into college, you’ll find the perfect tutor for you. Get instant access to homework help as you won’t have to wait to get the help you need. Their large pool of tutors means you’ll be able to connect with someone to help you straight away.

Many students are sad to see Textsheet.com go. Whilst it did offer a wide range of textbook solutions and homework help, the bleak reality is that most of the solutions on offer were stolen from providers like Chegg. This list contains our picks for the best alternatives for Textsheet, and in some cases, they might be the services that Textsheet grabbed their solutions from. We’re confident that using any of these services will help you understand your subject area and improve your grades as fast as possible.