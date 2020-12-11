In a world where every one of us always has too much on our plate, it gets quite difficult to do tasks on time. Mixing up the deadlines or, even worse, forgetting about them can be a disaster if your work is time-sensitive.

Now that we have our smartphones to give us reminders, the deadlines can seem a little less daunting. What is even better than the reminders is a calendar app that can store the data as well. This way, if you have to go back and look at the timelines for any reason, you have the entire past schedule saved in the app. Some of these calendar apps can even provide in-mail synchronization for an even more seamless workflow.

Here are our top picks from the Calendar apps introduced so far:

One of the most convenient calendar apps one can find, Google Calendar allows you to create a number of calendars and share the data on other apps. The data can be transferred to other calendars as well as workflow apps (such as Trello). This is one of the reasons why a lot of workplaces ask their employees to use Google Calendar. Google Calendar for an entire organization can allow the employees to view each other’s schedules as well. Events can be created using the app, and people can be invited using the mail. Also, it can send you reminders (a common feature to all calendar apps) as the deadline or certain day/time approaches. You can use different color codes to set the category of tasks.

Available on: Android, iOS

Pricing plans: Free version, A paid version (for workspaces)

Next up is the jack-of-all-trades calendar app, Microsoft Outlook Calendar. Its seamless integration brings your notes, tasks, and contacts in one place. The app has a web version available and is great for people who like to view their schedule or appointments while they work without getting distracted by their phones. One of our favorite features of the app is its Microsoft Office integration. This integration lets you share the notes and calendar data with others. Another feature lets you modify or edit your colleagues’ schedule or copy it completely. The family feature lets you share your calendar with the family members so that you do not have to repeat your schedule to them every other day.

Available on: Android, iOS, Web

Pricing plans: Free version, Paid version (for workspaces)

DigiCal is one of the most appealing calendar apps we have seen so far. It looks like the app’s designer gave in a lot into its design. Unlike other calendar apps that look rather dull in front of it, the app gives a fresh look. It offers synchronization with all the calendars and lets you have a quick view as well. One of the best features of this app is its support for Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. You can transfer the data from the two apps into it without doing much. A unique feature of this app is its weather forecast. The app shows the weather forecast for up to three days so that you can schedule the weather-sensitive tasks and errands accordingly.

Pricing plans: It’s free

Although limited to Apple users, the Apple calendar is packed with a lot of handy features. The schedule gets updated across all your Apple devices so that you do not miss an important meeting or deadline. The app further allows you to transfer data from other calendar apps. The app is intuitive, and its user-friendly interface can easily get anyone hooked to it. The app is ideal for people who have more than one Apple device. Other features include adding notes to the events and color codes for different tasks. Events can be easily created and even put on a map; talk about convenience!

Available on: Included with iOS devices

Pricing plans: Free

As the name implies, Business Calendar is more inclined towards the employed audience. The app offers generic features as well as a few very work or business-specific ones. If you want to keep your work tasks separate from personal ones, this app is your solution. The app offers different modes. Its schedule mode allows you to go into the details of a particular task or deadline (you do not have to prepare notes for it separately). You can color code the events separately to make sure you don’t miss any. You also get an option for recurring events so that you do not have to add them again and again. You can even transfer the data to and from other calendar apps.

Pricing plans: Free version (offers limited features), Paid version

Woven distinguishes itself from other calendar apps by offering a plethora of features that are not common to other calendar apps. For instance, for the events, you can save your templates. You can use the same template again if an event of the same nature comes again (saves you time). It also comes with a built-in meeting scheduling tool. The best part is that this tool comes with Zoom integration, so if you have been hustling with scheduling work from home meetings, Woven offers a hassle-free scheduling tool. However, the app is not yet available for Android users, but the website page confirms that it is coming soon.

Available on: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS

Pricing plan: It’s free

Minimal in design yet packed with features, Fantastical is one of the highly-rated calendar apps. The app has a very clean interface and lets you view your schedule on a daily, weekly as well as monthly basis. One of the most interesting features of this app is its audio control. You can create an event by simply speaking to the phone. The app lets you set a particular audio note for the event creation, which you can use every time you want to create an event. Further, the app keeps on getting improved with the updates, so you’ll always find a new feature with each of its versions. The app is available on iOS and provides synchronization to all of the Apple devices.

Pricing plans: Paid version

A calendar app dedicated to students struggling to stay organized and meeting academic deadlines, My Study Life seals the deal for the students. You can schedule your classes and exams using the app. Since the online classes occasionally vary from one week to another, the app can record that as well, making sure you are always alerted on time. This app also allows you to sync the data over all your devices to keep you posted even when you are offline. This app is available for all platforms.

Available on: Android, iOS, Chrome Web Store

Pricing plan: It’s free

Another intriguing calendar app, Any.do Calendar offers an exciting new feature the other such apps seldom provide; the To-do list integration. The to-do list where you pen down your tasks can be given time or day slots using Any.do Calendar. The app makes it easy to bring all your deadlines and errands in one place. You can create events using the app and add notes to it as well. The interface is clean and very easy to use. The application lets you color-code your tasks as well so that you know which ones ought to be done on a priority basis.

Available on: Android, iOS

Pricing plans: Completely free

Today calendar is a smart calendar app that even makes the busiest of months seem so clutter-free and clean. The interface is intuitive and offers high functionality. One of the reasons why it has made it to our top 10 calendar apps list is that the app takes very little space and is pretty seamless in its performance. The app incorporates bold colors and looks very edgy. Today Calendar is a very user-friendly app and can be used by people from every age and different walks of life. The app also allows you to a free trial version before you commit to paying for it.

Pricing plan: Free version, Paid version

Until next time, happy scheduling!