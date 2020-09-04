5 Ways of Securing Data Transfer

The internet allows us to transfer information in a blink of an eye. You can send online almost anything you want, anywhere you need. But if you want to make sure your transfer is safe, you have to know how to secure it.

Hackers are everywhere, and they patiently wait for you to make a mistake so that they can intercept your transfer and steal the data. Without proper safeguards, you risk losing your money and reputation.

Fortunately, there are a lot of ways to secure data transfer, and knowing about them is crucial if you don’t want to let someone steal your confidential information the next time you, for example, send fax online.

In the article below, you’ll find some tips on how you can ensure your data stays safe when you transfer it. And don’t worry, you don’t have to be a tech guru to implement them.

1. Data Encryption

One of the easiest and yet most efficient ways to protect your transfer is to encrypt the data you’re sending. There is a wide range of encryption products that will protect your data against cyber attacks.

The best idea is to pick a solution that offers not just encryption, but also authenticated key agreements, and passwords masked by a separate salt and encrypted with Bcrypt.

You can use this solution to encrypt anything you want to send, but it’s also a good idea to install a data transfer converter. Using one allows you to see how much data you’ve transferred successfully.

2. PGP and GPG

Using public-key cryptography programs when transferring data is one of the best ways to protect it. They will save you precious time and trouble sending the encrypted password by using a public key and then decrypting the file with a private one.

All because of the fact that anyone can access your public key to transfer files, while the private key stays on your device. Getting a solution that uses this way is perfect if you want to spare yourself some trouble and still make sure your files remain safe.

3. FTP and SFTP

Using a File Transfer Protocol (FTP) means copying files from one host to another. FTP will allow you to transfer data only if you type in the correct username and password, ensuring you’re the one who does that.

When it comes to Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP), it’s a type of SSH extension that requires you to use a server to gain access to it. Once you rent or buy one, you’ll get a username and password that can be used to upload and download files.

To make the whole process easier, most FTP and SFTP solutions incorporate it into the file explorer. Oh, and don’t forget to encrypt your files on the server you use, since they’re not, even though the server is.

4. OTR

Some messaging programs allow you to install Off the Record (OTR) tool, which encrypts your emails before transferring them from one computer to another. Doing that will ensure that your message remains secure before it reaches the recipient.

A good idea is also to implement the security codes coming with this solution to increase your files’ safety. OTR is a simple and excellent feature if you want to ensure your data transfer always stays secure.

5. Dropbox

Dropbox is one of the most popular tools people use to share their files. But did you know that it also offers its users secure data transfer? Dropbox uses Advanced Encryption Standard Key to encrypt your files, and Secure Socket Layer with Transport Layer Security to ensure data transfer is safe.

But it doesn’t end there. If you decide to get the program’s premium version, you’ll gain access to even more options to secure your files, link expiry date, and password-protected individual files and folders.

DropBox is perfect if the files you want to send are too large for email. It also allows you to share the data with a broader group of people more efficiently.

The Bottom Line

With the number of cyber-attacks constantly increasing, securing your data transfer is a necessity. Fortunately, there are a lot of options available. The examples given in the article above are some of the best ways to achieve that, but you can also use:

HTTP

Web encryption

Firefox Send

WeTransfer

Google Drive

OneDrive

You can use one specific method to secure your transfer, but if you want to make sure the files you send are entirely safe, it’s best to combine some of them. Doing that will create an extra layer of security, ensuring that hackers won’t be able to intercept your message.

And what is even better when it comes to securing your data transfer is that you don’t have to be a cyber geek to achieve that. You simply need to know how to use particular tools efficiently.