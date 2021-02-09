Best PC monitors for gaming on Amazon in 2021

You’ve just built your brand new fully kitted gaming PC, and you’re ready to play the likes of CS: GO, Doom: Eternal, and GTA V at 120fps, all maxed out with RTX on and everything! Hold up a moment there cowboy, what’s that screen you’re using. Sadly, your mom’s old TV isn’t going to cut it.

Whilst it’s entirely possible to play PC games on a normal, everyday computer monitor or TV, to get the best out of your system, you’ll want to invest in a gaming monitor. The issue here is that stand monitors have a sad combination of high response times and low refresh rates. With a refresh rate of 60Hz, the amount of frames per second the display can physically show is 60fps. That’s fine for watching a video or playing casual games, but if you want to benefit from high-refresh-rate gaming (perfect for competitive gaming), you’ll need to buy a monitor that can support 120Hz, 144Hz, or even 240Hz.

The second issue is input lag, dictated by the response times of the monitor. If a monitor is slow, there’ll be a delay between the time your PC tells the monitor to update the frame and when it actually displays it. This’ll limit your ability to quickly react in, say, an FPS, potentially hindering your gaming performance.

There are hundreds of different monitor options on Amazon, and some unscrupulous manufacturers will use the “gaming” label to sell a sub-par display. That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list to cut through the marketing guff and showcase to you some of the best gaming monitors you can buy right now on Amazon.

ASUS VG259Q 24.5” Gaming Monitor 144Hz / Amazon

Pros:

144Hz

IPS

1ms Response Time

Cons:

Out of box color not great, needs some tinkering

Expensive for 1080p

Our first choice on this list is an FHD gaming monitor from ASUS, this is the TUF Gaming VG259Q. Powered by an IPS – bringing great viewing angles – display with fast 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor is designed through-and-through for professional gamers and fast-paced gameplay.

The 24.5-inch Full HD IPS panel of TUF Gaming VG259Q delivers stunning visuals from all angles with wide 178-degree viewing angles that ensure minimal distortion and color shift even when you’re viewing from extreme positions. Whilst color reproduction is of course, better than any TN panel out there, out of the box, the color profiles aren’t great. It’ll take a little tweaking to get colors that’ll pop, and if you have a display calibration tool, that’d certainly speed up this process. But, once you’ve got that all set-up, you’re in for a treat with stunning colors.

ASUS Shadow Boost technology clarifies dark areas of the game without overexposing brighter areas, improving overall viewing while also making it easier to spot enemies hidden in dark areas of the map. The TUF’s Flicker-Free technology reduces flicker to minimize eyestrain for improved comfort when you’re embroiled in long gaming sessions.

Turn this monitor around to see the back, and you’ll be met with a wide array of input options. Connect by DisplayPort 1.2 or HDMI 1.4. Whilst there’s no HDMI 2 support, it wouldn’t make much of a difference at this resolution anyway.

With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, Amazon reviewers adore this product. One happy customer writes in their five-star review:

“I’ve owned this monitor for about 3 weeks now & couldn’t be any happier. I’ve spent ALOT of time tinkering with ALL the settings on the monitor along with my pc hardware. I was able to get 165Hz with both gsync enabled/disabled & had no problems at all. This monitor has probably the lowest motion blur or ghosting of any high refresh rate monitor I have ever used. Even if you are actively looking for ghosting/trailing you can’t find any at all.”

You can start to see why gaming monitors are more expensive than their office younger brothers by looking at the price. But, for an FHD monitor at 144Hz, you can’t go wrong with this fantastic ASUS VG259Q.

Samsung Odyssey G5 / Amazon

Pros:

1440p

Curved

144Hz

HDR 10

Cons:

Expensive

Reviewers complain of ghosting

Samsung’s line of Odyssey monitors is geared up for impeccable gaming performance. Get your head in the game with Odyssey’s curved 1000R panel, which matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. Whilst it can get tricky to get used to at first (when I first used a curved monitor, I went dizzy), once you’re up and running, you’ll find it hard to switch back!

More than double your potential frame production with the Odyssey G5. With a 144Hz super-smooth refresh rate, you’ll never want to go back to a traditional screen. Games will look silky smooth, allowing you to tailor your trickshot for maximum accuracy. Whizzing through a Windows desktop has never felt better, and you’ll love the buttery smoothness of working with a high refresh rate monitor.

Packing in 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, WQHD resolution boasts incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images. Experience a fuller view with more space to take in all the action. Truly realistic HDRAwe-inspiring graphics with HDR10. With HDR support, colors in games will pop, allowing you to accurately see both light and dark environment by displaying deep dark blacks, luminous whites, and outstandingly detailed resolution.

With an average rating on Amazon of 4.5 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers love this display:

“I’ve been searching for a curved 32 inch gaming monitor for quite some time now, and until recently, most options were priced out of my range. In particular, the Samsung Odyssey G7 seemed like my ideal holy grail monitor, but at holy grail pricing. So when Samsung released a pared-down version in this G5 recently, I took notice. In the end you’re left with a gaming monitor that has everything you need but very, very little extras. If I could knock half a star off for the not-quite-realized HDR support and stand, I would, but balancing it with the $370 MSRP and the fact I scored it for $295 on Prime day, I can’t in good faith pull a full star from my rating.”

This monitor isn’t cheap. But, for an HDR 10 compatible 144Hz 1440p monitor, it’s really hard to get better than this at this price range.

Samsung 49 inch CHG90 144Hz Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor / Amazon

Pros:

Ultrawide

144Hz

HDR Support

Cons:

Really expensive

Only 1080p

The ultra-wide 49-inch screen with its innovative 32:9 aspect ratio means you always get to see game scenes in their entirety, exactly as their developers intended. And the 1800R curved panel immerses you in gameplay and delivers cinematic viewing for movies and video content.

With Quantum Dot technology, Samsung’s QLED Gaming Monitor provides an extreme upgrade in your gaming experience. Quantum dot makes today’s games appear more lifelike by delivering a billion shades of accurate color. The image quality on this monitor is great, bringing vibrant and accurate colors. QLED displays bring the deep blacks of an OLED whilst forgoing the issues surrounding screen-burn in and high cost.

The CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor features support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), so dark areas are darker and bright areas are brighter. See mind-blowing detail and contrast as bright blue skies share the screen with deep shadows and silhouettes.

Though, as this monitor is the equivalent of having two 16:9 monitors next to each other, if you want to play games at the full resolution, you’ll need quite a beefy GPU. For most modern games, you’re looking at least a GTX 1080 to drive this monitor. But, when you’ve got it all set up, ultra-wide gaming is truly a game-changing experience.

With an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers adore the form factor and performance of this monitor. A happy customer writes in their five-star review:

“When I saw how wide this was I had to have it. Monitor is very crisp and clear. It’s probably the best monitor I’ve ever owned. My previous monitor was Microboard M340CLZ. That was a 34 inch ultrawide running at 3440 x 1440. I thought I would miss the resolution from my Microboard but it hasn’t been an issue. I love the resolution with this monitor. It works fine for me. I mostly use the monitor for gaming and entertainment. I’m running the monitor with a 1080ti. Gaming on this thing is something to behold. My game of choice right now is PUBG and it looks freaking amazing on this thing. The price tag is steep but if you have the cash to throw at something like this… do it. People that are on a budget don’t buy stuff like this.”

This monitor is by no means cheap. But, as your first foray into the ultrawide experience, I highly recommend it.

BenQ 32-inch PD3200U 4K Monitor / Amazon

Pros:

4K

Amazing color accuracy

Great for professional colorwork

Cons:

Just 60Hz

More suitable for the content creator than gamers

It couldn’t be a monitor round-up without at least one choice at the holy grail of resolutions: 4K. If you’re looking for a monitor to play games on the XBOX Series X or PS5, this is the monitor for you. Experience color as nature intended with BenQ exclusive AQCOLOR technology and 4K UHD resolution.

The amazing color accuracy is geared to professionals with 100% sRGB/Rec.709 coverage and factory calibration for relentless color accuracy. With animator mode, you can enhance the clarity of dark areas without overexposing bright regions perfect for 3D animation​. With 10-bit color support, this’ll give better high color fidelity than any of the consumer HDR 10 displays on this list.

So – this monitor is clearly a professional monitor, why recommend it on a gaming list? Well, this is because that big and beautiful 4K panel is perfect for displaying the most vivid colors in your favorite games. If you want to be immersed in the glorious details of the world’s gaming has to offer, then you’ll love this monitor. To see the true detail of games like The Witcher 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2, the use of 10-bit color will blow you away.

Unfortunately, this monitor is just 60Hz, and honestly, you’re not likely to find a 4K panel that does 120Hz or 144Hz for any reasonable price. If you’re a competitive e-sports gamer, you’ll have to bump down to 1440p to get high-refresh-rate gaming. But, if your shtick is open-world RPGs, 60fps is fine enough, and you’ll appreciate the higher resolution and amazing color more.

This monitor isn’t cheap either, but for a color-accurate display perfect for gaming, video editing, photo editing, animation, and more, the BenQ PD3200U is a phenomenal 4K monitor.

