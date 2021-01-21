For both home and office users, the best gaming mouse and standard keyboards are designed to be reliable and easy to use. In order to accomplish most everyday tasks on a computer — including sending emails, writing documents, searching the Web, and shopping — all users have to do is to point with a mouse and click on an on-screen button while typing a few words on a log-in page or online form.

This goes without saying that you need specialized equipment for a PC to play games. Playing online games on a gaming computer is a different ball game altogether. Although you can play the game, it may not be possible to play it the right way. Take a look at a catcher or first baseman wearing an infielder’s glove, or consider a golfer playing only a few clubs rather than a complete set of unique irons and woods.

Complete your setup with the full lineup for the ultimate gaming experience. If you have an expensive PC and struggling to find the best suit for it, here we have laid out the best gaming mouse that you can buy on Amazon.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse/ Amazon

The iconic Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse features an improved Right-handed ergonomic form۔ The Razer DeathAdder V2 features a full spectrum of 16.8 million colors supported by Razer Chroma RGB via Razer Synapse 3. The on-board memory of Razer DeathAdder V2 can hold up to 5 profiles. You can change the settings of your Razer DeathAdder V2, including changing the keybinds, lighting, macros, and other functions, after downloading and installing the Razer Synapse 3.

This design is ideal for a palm grip, but it also works well for claw grips and fingertip grips. Despite retaining its signature shape and feeling, the Razer DeathAdder V2 loses more weight so that you can play more quickly and accurately. In addition to conventional office ergonomics, the optimized design provides greater comfort for gaming. It is available on Amazon for the price of $68.99.

Razer-Viper-Ultralight-Ambidextrous-Wired-Gaming-Mouse/ Amazon

Viper Ultralight gaming mouse is designed for left-handed and right-handed users with easily accessible, programmable buttons on both sides. An improved ambidextrous design in the Viper gaming mouse has been supported by Razer Chroma. A toggle button at the bottom allows you to switch between five different DPI levels on the fly. Razer Synapse 3 allows you to preset the settings. It has a distinct inside curve to hold your fingers in place. The Ultra-lightweight mouse activates at the speed of light with a 70mm click rate, with the zero debounce delay.

As the Viper weighs 69g, it enhances your speed in a heated battle, enhancing your ability to control the slash. By combining with an Alexa device, you can add voice control.

An optical sensor that measures 16K DPI satisfies the needs of the most serious gamer without the need to drill holes in the mouse, like competitor mice in the market. The premium mouse is priced at $39.99.

Logitech-G502-Hero-High-Performance-Gaming-Mouse/ Amazon

The G502 HERO features an advanced optical sensor, which ensures maximum tracking accuracy across all DPI ranges, customizable RGB lighting, custom game profiles, and adjustable weights. With zero smoothings, filtering, or acceleration, the next-generation HERO sensor delivers ultimate precision tracking at 25,600 DPI. You can customize all 11 programmable buttons and the hyper-fast scroll wheel to control your gaming experience fully. A variety of light colors can be customized with LIGHTSYNC technology and Logitech G HUB. You can personalize your setup with 16.8 million colors and sync it with other G gear.

The G502 gaming mouse has been updated by Logitech to deliver increased performance and increased precision. Logitech G502 Hero high-performance gaming mouse features the highest-performing and most efficient gaming sensor Logitech has ever made, i.e., Hero 16K Optical sensor.

Regardless of your gaming style, the G502 Hero can be customized to match your specific needs, with custom profiles based on your titles, adjustable sensitivity from 200 up to 16, 000 DPI, and an adjustable weight system that allows for custom tuning and balancing of up to five 3.6G weights. You can purchase the mouse for $39.99.

Razer-Mamba-Wireless-Gaming-Mouse/ Amazon

The Razer Mamba Wireless offers a battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge. The Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor features a true 16,000 DPI, resulting in enhanced tracking accuracy. Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches provide extended durability up to 50 million clicks. With tactile bumps, gamers can scroll more easily and more accurately in high-stakes situations. Side grips are rubberized to reduce fatigue during long use sessions.

Save up to five profiles in the mouse’s memory with Razer Synapse 3 and control your mouse more precisely with 7 programmable buttons. These 7 programmable buttons let you reassign complex macro functions through Razer Synapse. Using the included USB cable, Mamba Wireless users will be able to use it as a traditional wired mouse as well. The mouse can be yours for $47.99.

Razer-Basilisk-v2-Wired-Gaming-Mouse/ Amazon

This high-end gaming mouse, Razer Basilisk V2 features an ultra sensitive optical sensor that delivers 20 000 DPI resolution; 11 programmable buttons for executing advanced macros and functions; and an adjustable scroll wheel position. A new Right-handed ergonomic form is integrated into the Basilisk V2.

The 11 programmable buttons in Basilisk V2 include the tilt scroll wheel and multi-function paddle. You can customize the mouse’s scrolling resistance by turning it from smooth to tactile, so you can quickly activate bunny hops, weapons, etc. The Basilisk V2 has an on-board memory of up to 5 profiles. With Synapse 3, Razer Chroma RGB supports 16.8 million colors, making it compatible with the Basilisk V2. The mouse costs $64.99.

Logitech-G502-Proteus-Spectrum-RGB-Tunable-Gaming-Mouse/ Amazon

With a high-resolution optical sensor and repositionable weights, the G502 offers incredibly high-precision tracking, customizable RGB lighting, and custom game profiles from 200 DPI up to 12, 000. Each DPI setting is indicated by its color. Logitech Gaming Software (LGS) lets you program these DPI settings, or you can use the default settings that work really well right out of the box. To make it super-fast to scroll through long pages, you can lock down the scroll wheel, or unlock it for precision scrolling every time. In either direction, the weighty, metal wheel offers confident, smooth, and fulfilling control.

Aside from the core performance and personalization features, a lot of attention has been paid to other details as well. There are mechanical microswitches on primary buttons with a lifetime of 20,000,000 clicks, rubberized grips, and the magnetic weight-cavity. For the price of $91.89, you can purchase this mouse.

Steel-Series-Sensei-310-Gaming-Mouse/ Amazon

It’s got the ability to track ultra-low latency, quick response, and snappy clicks thanks to the new TrueMove3 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical sensor, and exclusive split trigger buttons. Built on the legendary SteelSeries Sensei mouse model, the extreme comfort of the Sensei ensures balance and speed with all grip styles. The perfect eSports mouse features eight programmable buttons, onboard memory, durable construction, and a Prism RGB illumination with lighting sync.

Your settings (DPI, color, etc.) will be retained in the mouse itself because the mouse has onboard memory. Plug it into another PC that has no software, and it will use the same settings. A TrueMove3 delivers natural mouse movement, from 3,500 to 12,000 CPI, without slowing down response times. Buying the mouse will cost you $49.99.

Redragon-M711-Cobra-Gaming-Mouse/ Amazon

This professional gaming mouse with seven programmable buttons and switches allows for superior productivity and efficiency to meet all your gaming needs. There is a DPI range of 100 to 10000 that can be freely adjusted. You can assign customized action to most buttons to achieve combo keys. The click times and delay times of the key can be adjusted. You can record 59 actions and triggers with just one click.

7 RGB Lighting Effects: Breathing, Rainbow, Full lighted, Wave, Go without Trace, Reactive, Flash. Redragon RGB Lighting offers 16.8 million customizable color options. The AVAGO professional gaming chip allows gamers to capture rapid and precise movements for precise control; five DPI settings are available. These settings are as follows: 500 dpi, 1,000 dpi, 2000 dpi, and 5,000 dpi. It supports Windows 2000/ME/XP3/VISTA/7/8/10 in a programmable mode and Mac OS in a normal mode.

Razer-Naga-Trinity-Gaming-Mouse/ Amazon

Razer Naga Trinity is designed to give you the Edge in MOBA/mmO gaming, allowing you to customize your mouse for everything from weapons to build customizations for a competitive edge. The mouse is integrated with Razer Synapse 3 Beta (1000 Hz Ultrapolling), ergonomic right-handed design with enhanced rubber side grips. It is compatible with Xbox One for basic input.

Using the button on the underside of the mouse, you can save your custom button profiles onto the mouse and use them on any other device without Synapse. Despite this, you will still need Synapse to manage your profiles, and some custom button functions cannot be used without Synapse installed. At $69.99, you can bring this mouse at home.

HyperX-Pulsefire-Dart-Wireless-RGB-Gaming-Mouse/ Amazon

HyperX Pulsefire Dart is a wireless gaming mouse that uses an ultra-reliable 2.4GHz RF connection. There is a wireless adapter included, to extend the range of desktop PCs. You can charge this wireless charger wirelessly and it can have a lifetime of up to 50 hours per charge. However, battery life varies based on usage and computing conditions. Using the 3389 sensor from Pixart and a split-button design with Omron switches, you’ll get all the accuracy you need to dominate the competition. It has ergonomically-shaped side grips and padded leatherette on the sides for enhanced comfort on those long nights spent while gaming.

The easy-to-use HyperX NGENUITY Software lets you customize RGB lighting, create macros, manage battery life, and adjust DPI settings. The wireless Qi chargers are available separately. You’ll enjoy reliable wireless freedom with the 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, a 1ms response rate, and RF technology to boost the signal. For wired mode, a charging/data cable is included as well. The mouse can be charged wirelessly with the Qi Wireless Charging Station. The mouse can be purchased for $79.99.

