Top 12 bicycles during COVID-19 to improve the immune system

Almost like scenes from The Walking Dead, the earth has suffered a pandemic. Though the Spanish flu was infamous for its death toll and morbidity, a pandemic of this magnitude has not been experienced in recent history. Life almost came to a crippling halt with the emergence of the Coronavirus, which brought world economies to its knees. As the world recovers, it’s imperative to bolster the defenses concerning your health. Since the immune system is the only line of resistance against COVID-19, this is the time to change diets to healthier meals and also to keep fit. With the emphasis on the latter, exercising in gyms is more likely to increase your chances of contracting the dangerous Coronavirus. Outdoor activities such as cycling will not only improve your immune system but will protect you from contracting the virus as well.

With the intense rivalry among bicycle manufacturers to produce the best bicycles known to man, one is always in a dilemma of selecting and purchasing a suitable bicycle. But fret not, here lies the scoop on the top 12 bicycles to acquire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. ARGON 18 KRYPTON PRO

Maybe this got endorsed by Clark Kent, but one thing is for sure that it’s of top quality. This award-winning bike holds its own as one of the best sprightliness bikes ever made. It offers comfortability and balance, making it an awesome companion for endurance exercises. One amazing feature is the smooth, stable steering that gives that autopilot feel. This is due to the ingenuity of the brand by adding a longer fork to the 72-degree head tube angle. This bike is carbon made with an impressive Shimano Ultegra brand for its cranks, cassette, derailleur, shifters, and brakes.

2. SPECIALISED ROUBAIX S-WORKS

It’s not only affordable, but this joy on two wheels redefines cycling as it offers riders a smooth ride with a lightweight frame thanks to a unique FACT 10r carbon frame. What’s even more fascinating? The bike is unisex tailored. You have the saddle widths and other specs suitable for both men and women. The Specialised Roubaix comes in different sizes such as 49cm, 52cm, 54cm, 56cm, 58cm, and 61cm. Enticing specifications found on this bike include Shimano 105 hydraulic disc brakes, body Geometry Phenom Comp saddle, and Turbo Pro 28mn tires.

3. KESTREL TALON SHIMANO

Invented with a geometry of the highest grade, the Kestrel Talon Shimano gives riders a quality experience with a comfy, reversible Seatpost and a shaped seat to significantly reduce road vibration. To complement its aesthetic appeal, it also comes in chrome and carbon colors. The Kestrel Talon Shimano comes in various sizes, such as 48cm, 52cm, 55cm, 57cm, and 60cm. Other vital features include a superlight 800K high-modulus carbon fiber frame, Vittoria Rubino Pro tires, and Shimano Dura-Ace Derailleurs (Front and Rear).

4. DIAMONDBACK BICYCLES CENTURY

Talk about good value for money; Diamondback Century bikes are more than just road bikes. Cycling enthusiasts would derive joy in discovering how this wonderful bike makes riding experiences awesome. Desire smooth rides? Then go for it. With a super solid handling, lightweight frame, and durable parts. This is a no-brainer purchase without giving your economy the shakes. Specifications include Shimano FC-RS510 cranks, Diamondback Century Folding Bead (700x28c) tyres, alloy pedals and a Tekro Spyre Flat Mount Disc.

5. SAVADECK CARBON

Over the years, the Savadeck brand has made nothing but top-notch bikes. With cutting-edge designs and aerodynamic shapes, this brand offers excellently made bikes with a touch of aesthetics. For regular bikers or athletes, this bike will serve you well. This fascinating bike comes in colors blue, grey, orange, and red. Sizes range too from 44cm to 54cm.

6. BMC TIMEMACHINE 01

What a feat it would have been to be able to ride into the past or future by putting the pedal to the metal. BMC Timemachine bikes don’t offer much but it does make up for it by delivering an outstanding overall-concept such as superb tire grip and a unique toolbox module. This is one bike you shouldn’t miss out on. Key features for the BMC Timemachine 01 include carbon frame and fork, Vittoria Corsa tires, BMC ICS Aero stem, Shimano Dura-Ace Brakes, and a BMC Aero post 01 premium carbon seatpost.

7. CANNONDALE CAAD 13 DISC105

You probably love Game of Thrones but here’s another chance to witness the King of aluminum bikes. This aero-tuned road bike defeats the myth that carbon is the only avenue for smooth rides. Some key features include Hollowgram SAVE carbon handlebar, Vittoria Rubino Pro Bright black 28c tires, SRAM Force eTap AXS cranks, and Hollowgram KNOT 45 wheels.

8. TREK DOMANE SLR

With this amazing endurance road bike, you’re definitely going to get all the fitness exercise you need to make your immunity soar high. It’s ultralight with adjustable carbon wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, and an electronic drivetrain. It’s just right for you.

Smooth rides and great handling? All roads lead to the Trek Domane SLR. It can be found in numerous sizes like 50cm, 52cm, 54cm, 56cm, and 58cm. Other notable specifications are FSA integrated headset, Bontrager R2 Hardcase Lite 32mm tires, Bontrager Pro stem, and a Shimano Ultegra concept for its cranks, chain, cassette, and brakes.

9. GIANT TCR ADVANCED SL

Great news! A giant in the world of bikes has once again sparked the passion for outdoor cycling in this pandemic period. With class-leading aerodynamics and a stunningly light frame. It is quite similar to aero bikes in terms of power transfer and unarguably one of the best road bikes money can buy. Still in dilemma? You mean you don’t know that the Giant TCR Advanced was awarded the coveted BikeRadar’s Road Bike of the year in 2018. So relax, you’re in safe hands. Details include an Advanced-Grade Composite frame, a Shimano 105 groupset, and Giant contact brands for its stem, saddle, and bar.

10. SCHWINN VANTAGE

It would be a great insult not to grace this amazing brand on this list. This highly-rated bike possesses an incredible acceleration due to its lightweight and overall engineering. It’s a classic for men and women. The Schwinn Vantage comes in two models F1 and F2. Nothing is more annoying than having a loose rear wheel, flexing from side to side. The Schwinn vantage thought ahead by improving lateral stiffness which significantly reduces the chances of such an event happening. Hence, providing riders a smoother and more efficient pedal stroke. It possesses an aluminum frame material, electric motors and it’s suitable for road or gravel rides. Specs include a Bosch 500Wh battery and a Kenda Flint Ridge 650b x45mm tires. It usually comes in colors copper and matte black. Schwinn vantage got you covered when to comes to sizes, this bike is available in 51cm, 55cm and 60cm.

11. PINARELLO DOGMA F12

Italy has always been known to provide exquisite products and as such is the Pinarello Dogma F12. Beauty aside, This bike is the Vin Diesel of bikes when it comes to speed. It has superior hydraulic disc brakes compared to single pivot brake designs. Plus, it’s undoubtedly a sweet bike built for speed and high performance. The type of product on Sonic the Hedgehog’s Amazon Wishlist.

12. BIANCHI ARIA

This is one of the most aerodynamic Italian engineering. It has lightweight, amazing maneuverability but all round? It’s built for speed. With the design for speed comes its counterpart, the brakes. Bianchi company created an outstanding dual-pivot brake for those with a need for speed. For fast performance, this is your best bet.

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. We will get commissions for referrals or purchases from Amazon.