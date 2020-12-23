6 best treadmills on Amazon for 2020

As the worldwide quarantine drones on, more and more fitness chasers are turning to the prospect of establishing a home gym to keep fit and healthy. If you have the space in your home for some fitness equipment, a home treadmill is a great way to keep that cardio up no matter what the weather is outside. Treat yourself to a treadmill this Christmas by finding some amazing buys on Amazon.com. This list consists of our picks for some of the best treadmills so you can shop worry-free, knowing you’re going to get a great deal.

Our first pick is an affordable treadmill from “simple fitness” brand MaxKare, this treadmill is designed for both men and women. The treadmill is ergonomically designed for people between 4.6ft and 6.2ft and those weighing less than 220 pounds. With a large blue backlit LCD, the treadmill can track your workout using the heart rate monitor built into the handrail. This will advise you on the real-time speed of your run, your mileage, your calories burned, and more!

The treadmill comes with 15 handy pre-set programs to provide you with a quick, easy, and effective workout. With its folding mechanism and transportations wheels, the treadmill is simple to move out of the way when you’re done safely. The smooth 2.5HP electric motors provide a powerful and quiet treadmill experience.

Reviewers on Amazon are very pleased with this product, with an average rating of 4.0 out of 5 from a whopping 2,493 ratings. Happy customers appreciate how easy it is to assemble and its lightweight design, stating its fantastic value.

Priced at $360, this sturdy and feature-rich treadmill is a fantastic deal and could be your next treadmill!

The next choice on our list is a strange one. We all struggle to find time in the day to fit a workout in. Wouldn’t it be brilliant if it were possible to have a great cardio workout whilst sitting at a desk? That’s exactly what MiniTREAD has achieved with their Walk While Seated treadmill. This handy product helps you burn calories and get cardio, core, and lower body exercise while you work or watch TV!

Simply place this under your desk or under your coffee table and start burning those pesky calories! It boosts circulation by working the core, quads, hamstrings, and calves and offsets the health negatives of sitting down for too long. Whilst working from home, why not combine your time behind your laptop with time getting a great, balanced workout!

The included remote control measures steps, speed, calories burned, and allows you to adjust the speed and incline of the treadmill. This treadmill is strictly for sitting down only, and the manufacturer has indicated it is unsafe to stand on the MiniTREAD.

Priced at $599, this product does teeter into the niche category, but it solves a very specific problem a lot of us face. If this use case scenario seems good to you, then check out the MiniTREAD treadmill!

This 2-in-1 folding treadmill is both affordable and versatile, with two modes to meet your fitness needs. As shown in the image above, when the riser/handles are raised, this treadmill can be used as a jogging machine at a speed of up to 4km/h – perfect for using on a stand-up desk or if you’re looking for a light stroll. Raise those handlebars, and you’re looking at a full-fledged running treadmill with speeds up to 12km/h!

With a powerful and quiet 2.25HP motor, this treadmill packs a punch to keep you fit without causing havoc with your ears, making sure you don’t distract anyone in another room whilst you’re running. The shock-absorbing frame keeps the product sturdy, quiet, and safe. There is an LED display on the treadmill, displaying time, speed distance, and calories.

This treadmill also features a Bluetooth speaker to play out your tunes whilst you’re working out! The remote control included provides easy volume control for Bluetooth playback.

With a list price of $399, this treadmill presents an insane value for money, coming included with a one-year warranty for your extra peace of mind. Reviewers appreciate its versatility and value, with an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

The next featured product is the CITYSPORTS treadmill for home, allowing you to run quietly at night in the comfort of your own home. Constructed with a unibody Aerospace-Grade magnesium-aluminium alloy frame, this product is sturdy and safe, supporting up to 265lb of load.

The 7-layer non-slip texture running belt features a spacious running area, providing a comfortable and super safe running experience. The dual LED display shows time, speed, distance, and calories, allowing easy tracking of your workout. The compact design makes this easy to find a place to fit this treadmill, with transportation wheels attached, making it dead easy to move this product around the room.

Like the GoPlus treadmill, the CITYSPORTS treadmill also features an in-built Bluetooth speaker. This is perfect for blasting some of your favorite workout music or listening to a podcast during your run. The included remote control adjusts the speed and to turn on the treadmill.

The max speed of the treadmill is 4mph, with a powerful 2.25HP motor. With a list price of $499, this treadmill is both affordable and feature-rich, featuring a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Convenient and affordable, the AceShin folding treadmill is our cheapest pick on the list. With a quiet, powerful vacuum motor and 6 levels -slip anti-static running belt that absorbs impact, this treadmill provides a fantastic and safe workout experience. Perfect for jogging, walking, running & cardio workout at home.

The folding mechanism helps you save space by folding and packing the treadmill away when you’re not using it. With the easy-to-reach emergency stop switch, the treadmill stops immediately if an emergency arises. The LCD window console display helps you keep track of a number of functions, including time, distance, calories, and heart rate. The grip pulse sensor enables you to monitor your heart rate by placing your thumb on the handgrip, allowing you to monitor your heart rate and ensure you’re working out safely.

With a list price of $289, Amazon reviewers love this product’s phenomenal value and how well it performs! One happy Amazon customer notes: “I am glad that I purchased this treadmill. I have been walking about 2 miles a day. I highly recommend it to others!”

Our last pick today falls into the premium category. With a list price of $699, it certainly isn’t the cheapest option in our roundup. But, if you want a sturdy build, a great feature set, and a high-tech touch display, this is a great choice!

This folding treadmill for small spaces has 36 preset training modes for weight loss, cardio fitness, and health stamina building. 2.5HP motor power with 49.2″ x 16.5″ running belt surface and 0.6-8.1 MPH adjustable speed. The LCD Monitor of the treadmill will also display data about your exercise, including speed, distance, calories burned, time, heart rate, and more. The treadmill features a convenient hydraulic folding mechanism, making it really simple to fold up and pack away the treadmill for those breezy rest days!

Shock absorption technology in the running deck reduces the impact on your knees and joints while you run. Running deck on the treadmill can support a maximum user weight of 220lbs.

This treadmill offers some great value and a little bit of that premium flare. If you want a treadmill you can rely on, the RUNOW treadmill has got you covered!

Disclaimer: This post does contain Amazon affiliate links, and upon successful purchase, we might be rewarded a small commission.