With all of us locked away working from home, fitness and the time we spend active quickly become a huge problem for so many workers at home. With the daily commute ripped from us and without the need to walk around the office building, I’m sure we’re all finding it really difficult to fit exercise time into our days.

This is where under desk treadmills or treadmill desks come in. These slim and handy pieces of tech make it super simple to walk while you work. Simply plop one of these under your standing desk and walk away.

With the multitude of treadmill options on Amazon, it can be quite difficult to select the best product to splash your cash on. That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list of the best under desk treadmills on Amazon for 2021.

GoPlus Under Desk Electric Treadmill with Touchable LED Display / Amazon

Pros:

Sleek

Touchable LED Display

12 Programs and Modes

Cons:

Pricey

Has a default incline

Our first pick for this list is this handy under the desk treadmill GoPlus. With an advertised load of 220 pounds of weight, this treadmill is well-built to last. With dimensions of 51.5″ x 23.5″ x 6″, the compact design allows it to slide under your desk seamlessly.

With included speed presents as slow as 0.5mph and as fast as 4mph, this treadmill is perfect if you’re looking to walk or jog whilst you’re working. You won’t be able to run on a treadmill this size, but for anything slower than a medium jog, you should be good to go.

The LCD panel at the top of the machine allows you to see your time, speed, distance and calories burned, along with being able to adjust your speed. What if you can’t reach it under your desk? No worries, the GoPlus comes with a handy remote control to access training programs and adjust speed.

There are also 12 programs available for you to choose from, and these easy-to-use exercise programs help to improve your cardiovascular fitness, boost your health, and burn fat.

With an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon, customers adore this product! For example, one delighted reviewer writes in their five-star review:

“Personal trainer for 28 yrs, studio owner for 9 yrs. I recently closed down my studio and sold all of my equipment! Gave a lot away to clients that I train online. I didn’t want any big equipment for my home studio, in addition to that I’ll be going back to school for PT, so I was looking for something portable, reasonably priced, functioned well, and I ran across this beauty. She does not disappoint one bit! The Go Plus is a winner in my household. We all (5) workout!”

Setting you back $479.99, this isn’t the most affordable under desk treadmill around, but for that extra money, you get great performance and a build that lasts. The GoPlus Under Desk Electric Treadmill is a great choice.

Bigzzia Motorised Treadmill Under Desk / Amazon

Pros:

Slim

Up to 10km/h

Cons:

Long

The second choice on this list is the Bigzzia Under Desk Treadmill. Reaching a whopping 10km/h, this treadmill is your choice if you’re looking to run or do a fast jog while you work.

The treadmill lies flat under your standing desk, providing you with the best in-office fitness while you work. Because this treadmill only weighs 23.5 kg, it’s substantially more portable than most office exercise equipment. This walking machine fits easily under furniture while not in use.

The deck length is 41-inches, so if you have a shallow desk, you may struggle to fit this under it. Always measure how much room you have under your desk before you buy.

Using the included remote control, you can adjust the speed according to your physical condition and your exercise needs. The LCD display at the top of the treadmill allows you to view important data like the time, speed, calories burned, and distance.

A smooth and ultra-quiet 1.5HP treadmill motor, durable steel frame make up the treadmill’s shock reduction & noise reduction system; less noise makes you’re running quiet & comfortable!

With an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers love this product! One delighted customer writes in their positive review:

“Since dropping a commute from my daily routine in the world of COVID, I desperately wanted something to help me stay more active. I’ve had my treadmill for a few days now and it is a great size to fit under my standing desk — and I’m getting at least 15k steps a day while I work and use my computer for leisure! Overall, it’s served its purpose perfectly even if it isn’t the most advanced piece of equipment. As long as it doesn’t break down in a few weeks from well over 10 hours of use a week, it will absolute continue to be a very useful product.”

With a list price of $299.99, this treadmill is not only useful but quite affordable. If you’re looking for a way to keep active whilst working from home, the Bigzzia is a great way to go.

RHYTHM FUN Treadmill Under Desk Treadmill / Amazon

Pros:

Sturdy

Quiet

Wide Belt

Cons:

Long

Pricey

With a powerful 1.5HP DC electric motor at the heart of it, the Rhythm Fun Smart treadmill is a fantastic choice if you’re looking for a well-built, high-performance under desk treadmill.

This desk treadmill features a large 45cm wide running belt, meaning you won’t feel claustrophobic during use. The sleek aluminum build is stylish and modern, perfect if your decor subscribes to the minimalist aesthetic.

The treadmill comes with a bespoke app, allowing you to sync your workouts, track time, distance, speed, and calories. You can set custom personal workout plans and even share your progress with friends and family.

With an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers love their new under desk treadmill life with this product! In their five-star review, one customer writes:

“I use it with a height adjustable standing desk, so I can walk and type/read/watch on my computer. There is not much setting up. My husband read the manual and lubricated the belt with the oil that came with it, we made sure the belt was centered (it was), plugged it in (directly into an outlet is recommended) and turned it on. The remote is easy to use (there are two, press the middle button to start/stop). I read some reviews which said the remote was slow, but I find it to be just right. It starts with a few seconds of delay which is a good safety feature. When adjusting the speed, it works with no delay. The speed increments are small, which also makes me feel safer. I’m guessing it’s not measured in miles/hour, since I can still walk at 4.0 speed, so find your own sweet spots. I didn’t need to try the cell phone app.”

With a price of $499.00, this treadmill is again on the pricey side of the range. But, for the extra money, you do get the smooth performance that you’ll come to love.

UMAY Portable Treadmill / Amazon

Pros:

Slim

Portable Wheels

Sports App

Cons:

Only reaches 4mph

Next up is the UMAY Portable Under Desk Treadmill. This lightweight treadmill has a folding size of 53.74″L×23.6 “W×5.9″H, making it easy to store and will certainly fit under any standing desk for maximum utility.

This smart treadmill has 6-speed options with a maximum speed of 4mph. Whilst this is perfect for a slow, medium, or fast walk, this isn’t your choice if you want to run while you work – although I don’t think that would be very practical in an under the desk treadmill. With this product, you can slow walk after a meal, mild jog to strengthen your immune system, or fast walk to lose weight.

Equipped with two transportation wheels, the flat treadmill can be carried to any desired place. Folding frames makes it easy to set up or down. When set at walking speed, the treadmill for home/office is almost silent, giving you a comfortable exercising experience without disturbing your family members or co-workers.

With an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, customers adore using this lightweight smart treadmill. One happy customer writes:

“Really love this machine so far! I work in a very quiet cubicle space with 15 or so others. This treadmill is super easy to use, works great and is actually pretty quiet! Only the people right next to me can hear anything. The motor doesn’t make any noise, but there is some light sound from the belt moving and my actual walking. It beeps loudly multiple times when starting and once when you change speeds, which is a little annoying. Very pleased with this purchase so far. Now I’m just hoping it lasts a decent amount of time since I’ll be using it frequently!”

Priced at $419.99, this treadmill is quiet, high-performing, and affordable! The UMAY Portable Treadmill is well worth consideration.

Conclusion

There you go: four fantastic options for treadmills to stick under your desk on Amazon. If you’re looking for an affordable option that’ll get the job done, the Bigzzia Motorised Treadmill is my pick, though if you’re looking for one that looks sleek and stylish with a premium aluminum build, the RHYTHM FUN Treadmill looks great and works fantastically.

Though, if you’re looking to run on your treadmill, I don’t recommend using an under desk unit. It wouldn’t be comfortable to run whilst working anyway, and if you want to sprint, I would recommend checking out our list on the best treadmills on Amazon for 2021 to find the right one for you.

