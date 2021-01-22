6 best car scratch removers on Amazon for 2021

Accidents happen, and perhaps no-one knows that better than car drivers. Whether you’ve had a nasty run-in, badly misjudged a parking space, or got your car keyed by some angry person, we all get scratches on our car. They can be quite ugly, and scratching your car is really disheartening.

Not to worry, though, as our friends at Amazon have a wide range of solutions to remove those unpleasant scratches from your precious automobile. At TechEngage, we have compiled the following round-up of some of the best performing and best value options available on Amazon for 2021.

Fenyx Products Car Scratch Remover / Amazon

Our first product, coming in at $10 at the time of writing, is an affordable and effective solution to remove scratches and swirls from your car. To use this product, simply apply 3 small penny-sized drops onto the included sponge application, lather onto your bodywork, and after a short buff, gone are your scratches!

There’s no higher compliment to a scratch remover than the exclamation: “it really works!” and reviewers on Amazon reckons when it comes to small scratches and blemishes, the Fenyx Scratch remover does work! Happy customers were able to “wipe away” the scars on their cars. Buy with confidence today! You are covered with a 100% refund return policy!

Though, be aware that if the scratches are so deep that you can feel the scratch while running your fingernail over your car’s surface, this product may not be with you. Fenyx suggests instead seeing a bodywork specialist to remove these deep grooves.

The Fenyx Products Car Scratch Remover 12 oz Bottle with Applicator Pad is an affordable product to get rid of those pesky light scratches and well worth checking out.

Meguiar’s Scratch-X 2.0 Fine Scratch and Blemish Remover / Amazon

This premium fine scratch and blemish remover will zap away any light scratches you’ve accumulated on your car with ease. Priced at around $15 at the time of writing, it’s still great value for the size bottle you get! Now with added wax protection, the Meguiar Scratch-X is infused with a polishing compound, leaving a lovely glossy finish on your car. Just buff the product on the scratch area and then simply wipe it off!

Reviewers on amazon rate this product very highly, with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5. The product works great and will not harm your clear coat, one happy customer has stated. Most of the typical scratches that a car gets can be removed with this type of polish.

Though, as with the Fenyx polisher above, anything deep needs something else to fix. Even at $15, the Scratch-X 2.0 represents great performance and great value, and the reviews speak for themselves. If you need to get rid of light scratches, consider giving this product a closer look!

GLASS POLISH 21005 DIY Windshield Polishing Kit, Automotive Glass Polishing Solution / Amazon

If you’ve got a scratch on your windscreen, the GLASS POLISH 21005 DIY Windshield Polishing Kit can help you polish and buff out the scratches to leave your windscreen looking like new! Using this product helps you remove wiper blade damage, minor glass blemishes, scuffs, superficial scratches, hard water deposits, adhesive residue, tree sap while restoring the original shine to the surface.

In the box, you have a hook and loop backer that attaches to any standard electric drill between 1000 to 2000 RPM, felt polishing pads, and a specialist glass polishing compound. Amazon reviewers rate this product very highly, including one customer that inadvertently scratched up their driver’s side window with a shovel. After using this product, the scratches on their glass disappeared!

You can use this product on the windshield, rearview windows, side windows, and vintage glass headlights. And at $25, the GLASS POLISH 21005 is an affordable solution for any windscreen mishaps!

Turtle Wax Scratch Repair and Renew / Amazon

Next up from the legendary car care brand, Turtle Wax, their amazing Scratch Repair & Renew scratch remover aims to repair years of damage in one singular use. Protective resins deposit a barrier for permanent paint restoration that doesn’t wash away, zapping scratching, paint transfer, and swirl marks to make your car look good as new. The solution can be applied by hand or using an electric machine.

Their innovative formula features their proprietary Heal & Seal technology, with their platelets that safely work away scratches. With a 3.9 out of 5 rating, Amazon customers are impressed with the results from this handy tool.

If you have got light scratches or blemishes on your car, the Turtle Wax Scratch Remover is another great option for a competitive price.

Dupli-Color Touch-Up Spray Paint / Amazon

Some scratches are just too deep to get rid of using polishing agents, whether it’s a really deep gash or a paint chip, so Dupli-Color has got you covered. Their exact match touch up car paint pens feature a simple two in one primer and paint process so you can easily touch up damage to make your car look like new!

The abrasive tip removes any dirt, grub, or dust from your surface, and one coat of paint is all you need to restore that scratch or chip. Their color selection is designed to perfectly match the factory finish of your car model. Make sure you pick the right color, as this product paints onto the surface. A mismatch of colors can ruin the look and feel of your vehicle. For over 60 years, Dupli-Color has been known for its ‘Perfect Match’ in touch-up automotive paints.

With an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon, customers are delighted at how easy the Dupli-Color is to use, how well it performs, and how affordable it is! At just under $15, this handy pen can save you thousands over an expensive paint job.

Color N Drive Deep Gloss 9H Car Ceramic Coating paint protection Kit / Amazon

How about something to protect your car from scratches and blemishes in the first place? Nobody likes ugly car covers or vinyl wraps, so try this expert formula to provide a long-lasting protective shield to keep your car safe and looking smooth with this ceramic coating paint sealant. The car polish will provide your car paint with a protective topcoat that will keep it safe from scratches, bird drops, stone chips, iron powder, and UV light fading. This product will leave your car with an irresistible shine.

With a 9H hardness, the ceramic shield is rated to last for up to five years, tested to stay intact for up to 150 washes. The product is easy to apply, with only two solutions to use: a 150ml pre-treatment and their special Nano-Bionic ceramic coating. Once applied, the nano protective layer will keep your car safe from the elements and also will make your car shine like new.

This product is less of a scratch remover, but if you’re worried about scratching your car up, a ceramic nano-protector like this one from Color N-Drive is a great way to protect your precious car.

Conclusion

There we go, six fantastic options to zap away those horrible scratches. If you’ve got light scratches and blemishes, a simple polishing agent like the TurtleWax is great to get rid of those nasty scratch swirls on your bodywork.

If you’ve had a little bit more of a serious accident, whether someone’s keyed your car, a rock chipped your paint at high speed, etc., touching it up with the paint pen from Dupli-Color will cover it up, saving you potentially thousands getting your car resprayed.

Potential scratches can be eliminated by protective agents like the Color N-Drive’s ceramic nano shield. Save driving, TechEngage fans! We hope your ride looks as drip as it can!

