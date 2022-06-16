5 Apps to Help You Save Money on Your Car Expenses

Owning a car costs a lot of money. You don’t just spend on the retail price of the vehicle. When you drive it off the dealership, the expenses pile with fuel, car insurance premiums, maintenance, parking, and toll fees. And if you’re unlucky, you can get into an accident or a traffic violation.

More to Read: 6 best car scratch removers on Amazon in 2022

Moreover, your car will naturally deteriorate with time, ensuring costly future repairs on the horizon. If you want to save on repairs, check out CARCHEX reviews to assess if an extended warranty is proper for you. It may help, especially if your original manufacturer warranty has expired. The protection plan covers repairs, parts replacement, and labor, saving you thousands in the long run.

Also Read: 9 best car phone mounts in 2022

And fortunately, you can find neat apps to save on car expenses. Apart from your vehicle, your smartphone is one of the things you use the most. So now is the time to leverage technology to cut down on car costs. Check out these five amazing apps to save money on vehicle expenses.

GasBuddy

Your best buddy will be the GasBuddy app since fuel prices are constantly rising. It keeps track of nearby gas stations and directs you to those with the lowest prices. Just encode your location and the type of gas used. It can even filter sites with the following:

Restrooms

Food

Convenience store

Car wash

GasBuddy has your back like a true friend, alerting you of an imminent price increase. Moreover, the app goes the extra mile by tracking your driving habits. It will then suggest fuel consumption-saving tips. In addition, this app tracks fill-ups, monitors expenses, and earns rewards.

The Zebra

It’s not a joy to pay for car insurance. But no one can plan for accidents, so it’s an expense that falls under this quote: “It’s better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it.” Fortunately, you can take the pain out of insurance payments with the Zebra app.

This helps you compare various car insurance companies, showing the cheapest deals. Just encode your existing car insurance data and car model. It’s so nifty that it can even point you to discounts like multi-car policies or bundled car and home insurance promos. Some insurers also provide the following:

No-accident or perfect driving record discount

Defensive driver classes discount

Mileage discount

SpotHero

Parking can be a nightmare, especially in densely populated areas. So take the hassle out of parking with SpotHero. The app suggests the best parking spots and provides the rates to avoid paying hefty parking fees in the wrong location.

Instead of driving around mindlessly looking for empty spaces, SpotHero checks for available ones. You can book the parking spot ahead and pay from the app to skip lines, saving time and money. The app is a true hero and handy to have.

Car Minder

Take the pain out of car maintenance with the Car Minder app. It lives up to its name by minding what happens to your car, like oil changes, tracking tire rotations, etc. So if you want to save on costly repairs, nip issues in the bud.

You retain car value when you keep it in excellent working condition. Fortunately, this app can help you with that by doing the following:

Preserving a history of repairs

Providing service alerts

Monitoring fuel consumption

FOBO Tire

Sadly, most car owners take their tires for granted and don’t think about them unless they’re flat. Yet, your tires are essential because it’s the part of your car that touches the road. Besides, the wrong pressure equates to poor performance and wasted fuel. Most of all, driving is dangerous as it promotes wear and tear that could lead to a blowout.

The FOBO Tire app is a lifesaver because it monitors your tire pressure. It includes a tire sensor and tire alerts, giving you feedback 24/7. With this app, you can promote fuel economy and guarantee road safety.

With gas prices continuously increasing, saving money on car expenses is a priority. So what are your favorite car money-saving tips?