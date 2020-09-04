There are roughly 7,000 languages globally, and as much as you would like, you can’t learn all of them. Fortunately, breaching the language barrier is no longer a problem. All thanks to the small device you have in your pocket – a smartphone.

All you need is an efficient translation app, and voila! You’re ready to go. But while an application should do the trick when you’re traveling (because making grammar mistakes won’t affect the situation), it’s best to reach out to translation companies, such as Lighthouse Translations, for business reasons to keep things professional and avoid misunderstandings.

The main point is that it’s not challenging to find a way to have a basic conversation today. And if you’re planning a trip for when the pandemic is over, and you need an efficient translation app, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, you’ll find a list of the best applications you can use to communicate when you’re abroad.

1. Google Translate

Let’s kickstart the list with probably the most popular free translation app in the entire world – Google Translate. The application allows you to successfully translate 108 languages by typing a word, 95 when using handwriting, and 90 when you use your camera.

The app also offers you an instant two-way translation, currently available in 43 languages. What’s more, Google Translate is easy to use, and its intuitive design allows you to find the words you’re looking for quickly.

Additionally, every operating system supports it, so it doesn’t matter whether you use an iPhone or Android device.

2. SayHi

With SayHi, you’ll be able to translate your voice into 90 languages and dialects. The app allows you to record your voice and then adjust the speed of translation. You can even decide whether you want it in a man’s or woman’s voice.

And don’t worry if you’re in a noisy environment – you can also type the word instead of speaking it to your microphone. SayHi is one of the best free translation apps available, and it’s worth checking out. You can download it both from iTunes and Google Play.

3. iTranslate

iTranslate is a perfect example of how to make an efficient and useful translation app. It’s one of the best you can find, with more than 100 languages and dialects, many phrases, and additional options available.

There’s a free basic version of the app, but you need to get a pro version if you want to unlock premium benefits. For $5,99 per month, you’ll gain access to offline mode, camera translation, voice-to-voice conversations, verb conjugations, and website translation that includes Safari extension.

4. TripLingo

If you’d like to learn more about another country’s culture in addition to translation, TripLingo is the perfect app for you. It allows you to pick the country (there are more than 100 available), and then download the pack.

It contains the list of key phrases, voice and camera translation, a WiFi dialer, and a selection of useful information about etiquette and cultural norms. The app even has a quiz mode to help you learn the language.

TripLingo is an excellent choice if you want to blend into another country’s culture.

5. Microsoft Translator

If you’re looking for an efficient and free translation app, Microsoft Translator is one of the top options. The application allows you to translate your words into more than 60 languages, no matter if you use your voice, keyboard, or a camera.

The app itself has a very cool design and is extremely intuitive. It also offers you a phrasebook and an offline translation in addition to text, voice, and image translation. You can even converse with a person, and the app will translate their words immediately.

6. Papago

If you’re planning a trip to Asia, downloading Papago is a must. This app specializes mainly in Asian languages, providing its users with efficient Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Vietnamese translations.

The app offers voice, text, handwriting, image translation, a dictionary, and even allows you to use a conversation tool that immediately translates your words. In addition to Asian languages, Papago also translates English, Russian, German, Italian, and Spanish.

7. Text Grabber

If you always worry that you order the wrong food in a foreign restaurant or misunderstand an important sign, Text Grabber is the app for you. All you need to do is point your camera at a menu, street sign, or any other text, then choose the language and wait until the application translates it.

What’s more, Text Grabber also offers voice translation and can translate up to 60 texts offline. You can also adjust the font and its size to make it easily readable.

Conclusion

If you’re planning a trip abroad but don’t have time to learn a new language, getting a translation app is a must. Fortunately, there’s an abundance of them on the market, so you don’t have to worry.

And while most of them share similar qualities, there are some unique options from which you can choose the most useful one. Consider your needs and do your research. You can download a few of them at once to determine which one suits you best.

With an efficient translation app, a language barrier is something you can forget about.