If you drive a lot, you might spend your time wishing there was a way to attach your mobile phone to your car dashboard or windscreen to use your phone whilst driving. For example, if your car doesn’t have a SatNav, investing in a good car mount can transform your phone into a state-of-the-art navigation system. There are thousands of car mounts to choose from, and it can be a little daunting to find one that securely holds your precious phone.

We at TechEngage have sifted through the various choices available on Amazon to find the nine best car mounts for your needs.

1. iOttie Easy One Touch 4

The Ottie Easy One Touch 4 is a premium phone car mount holder from a reputable brand iOttie. It’s easy one-touch locking system ensures that your phone is securely attached to the mount and its powerful suction cup attaches firmly onto your dashboard or windscreen.

The foot on the bottom of Mount Cradle can be adjusted side-to-side, up and down, or removed to hold smartphones and cases of all sizes. The mount even comes with a smartphone app, the iOttie DriveSmarter app, with a GPS location system to help you find the location of where you last parked.

If you spend extended periods away from your car, for example, if you start working from home, you can swap the car for your desk and attach this mount to your desk for efficient home working.

At $25, this mount is a little pricier than others on this list. But, with the extra couple of dollars comes greater customer service and build quality.

2. iOttie Wireless Car Charger Easy One Touch Wireless 2 Qi Charging Dashboard Phone Mount

The wireless charging variant of the iOttie Easy One Touch, the iOttie Wireless 2, brings Qi wireless charging to the tried and tested iOttie mount design. Featuring the same easy one-touch locking and release mechanism, the Wireless 2 adds Qi wireless charging support by plugging directly into your cigarette lighter slot.

The Wireless 2’s improve airflow system, and device cooling makes sure the wireless charger doesn’t overheat during use, and this is how they’ve managed to add 10W fast charging support safely.

There are two versions of the Wireless 2: one mounting by the suction cup on the dashboard or windscreen, or one that can slot into an air vent or the CD slot for maximum versatility. With an RRP of $50, the Wireless 2 is a useful investment for power users like rideshare drivers and delivery drivers who need their phones charged whilst driving all-day.

3. SCOSCHE MAGDMB MagicMount Universal Magnetic Mount Holder for Mobile Devices

The SCOSCHE is sleek, lightweight, and very affordable at just under $10. The mount attaches to any surface in your car with automotive-grade strong adhesive to ensure the MagicMount is securely in place. The phone attaches magnetically through the three very strong magnets built into the mount, allowing for a safe and secure grip on your phone.

The 4-axis, 360-degree adjustable head allows you to set your desired angle for use, and the omission of a cradle means it’s so easy to access all controls and ports on your phone without any plastic holder getting the way – perfect for one-handed use! Want to charge your phone whilst driving? The MagicMount has a plastic clip to hold the charging cable, so it doesn’t get in the way or get tangled.

The MagicMount is an affordable piece of kit that serves its function quite well, definitely not a product to skip over!

4. Mpow Car Phone Mount, Dashboard Windshield Car Phone Holder with Long Arm

If you drive a large vehicle like a truck, van or SUV, and need your phone to float in the air to reach closer to you, perhaps a car mount with a protruding metal arm might suit you. This is where the Mpow Car Phone Mount with Long Arm shines! The up to 15cm long gooseneck brings your phone much closer to you without blocking your sight with a bulky cradle. The freedom to place your phone wherever you like makes this perfect for professional users like rideshare drivers, truck drivers, and delivery drivers, who require nothing less than the greatest versatility in their phone mount.

This mount comes in two variants, one with a strong clip-based holder or another with a magnetic mount. If you prefer easier access to your phone and are willing to accept the slight sacrifice in security, the magnetic variant is the same price and maybe more suitable for you.

Priced below $20, this mount is also quite affordable, and for the build quality and usefulness of this device, we think the MPOW Car Mount is quite a good deal!

5. Maxboost DuraHold Series Car Phone Mount

The MaxBoost DuraHold car mount features a dual-setting locking mechanism to attach securely to both smooth surfaces like metal and plastic and textured surfaces like leather, faux-leather, and upholstery. The extendable arm allows you to adjust your devices to be as far or as close as you’d like, and the ball mechanism attaching the holder to the arm gives you 180 degrees of adjustable viewing angles.

No tools are necessary for the installation of the DuraMount! This is all handled by the strong suction cup, leaving no residue behind. Reviewers on Amazon also verify the build quality and longevity of this device, with many claiming the DuraMount can survive extended periods of time left in the hot sun! With a list price of $16, this mount is priced very competitively. Though at the time of writing, Maxboost is offering this handy piece of kit for just under $10, and this price, the DuraHold Series Car Phone Mount, is an absolute steal!

6. AUKEY HD-C59 Cell Phone Holder for Car 360 Degree Rotation Dashboard Windshield Strong Magnetic Car Phone Mount

From the reputable Chinese accessories manufacturer AUKEY comes this brilliant car mount. The Aukey HD-C59 combines the sturdiness of a fixed car mount with the versatility of a mount with a long arm.

The Aukey, like many on this list, attach to your car dashboard or windscreen through a strong suction cup on one end and to your phone using strong magnets on the other end. The arm on the Aukey, unlike the MPOW, is rigid and can be instead tilted up and down.

The industrial aluminum design makes the Aukey HD-C59 sleek and stylish, providing a great addition to a premium car interior. Reviewers on Amazon appreciate the simplicity of the hinged arm, commenting that the hinge mechanism is sturdy enough to avoid moving around during travel but is still buttery smooth when you want to adjust. AUKEY is also well renowned on Amazon for their great customer service, so in the unlikely event something goes wrong with your product, the manufacturer warranty from AUKEY will keep you covered!

7. Maxboost Car Mount Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount [2 Pack]

These Maxboost button-shaped magnetic phone car mounts are both the most affordable (at $8.49 for two at the time of writing) and the smallest mounts on this list. But this does not mean by any measure they are any less high quality than their more expensive counterparts. This mount clips to your air vents and uses strong magnets to mount your phone to your dashboard.

The design means they aren’t very adjustable, but their lightweight and small design mean they’re perfect if you’re looking for a car mount that ‘blends in’ to your car interior and is unobtrusive. The mount does have a swivel adjust, allowing you to place your phone landscape, perfect for watching videos at rest stops on a long car journey.

If you’re looking for an affordable car mount for casual use, these are perfect if you want to mount your phone easily, and the magnetic mount makes it easy to access the whole of your phone without a cradle getting in the way. These are sold as a 2 pack, perfect if your partner also needs to mount their phone in the passenger seat.

8. YITUMU Wireless Car Mount, Auto Clamping Qi 10W

If you’re looking for an affordable car mount with 10W wireless fast charging support, the YITUMU Wireless Car Mount at just over $25 is a very compelling option. Featuring an adjustable arm, you can easily set your phone to your desired distance, and with their automatic clamping mechanism, you can drive with ease knowing your phone is safely secured in your mount.

The suction cup is washable, so when dirt and muck get on the cup, reducing its stickiness, it can easily be cleaned by rinsing with warm water to restore its strong suction.

However, the mount does not include the car charger needed to work the wireless charger, so you will need to purchase that separately. Though, even factoring in the cost of that, the YITUMU still offers some great value for a study and secure car mount that charges your phone wirelessly. If you use your phone professionally whilst driving, for example, if you’re an Uber/Lyft driver or a delivery driver, this is a great investment to make sure your phone is always juiced up for a long day’s work.

9. FoPcc Fast Charging Wireless Car Charger Mount

If you’re looking for a wireless charging car mount that attaches to your air vents, the FoPcc Fast Charging Wireless Car Mount is a great choice to fit your phone mount needs. Like the YITUMU, the FoPcc mount offers 10W wireless fast charging for phones like the Samsung S20 series that support it. The intelligent sensors detect when your phone is attached, reducing energy wastage, making sure your car battery doesn’t go flat!

Amazon reviewers appreciate its sleek and futuristic design, with its LED light-up charging indicator bound to wow any passenger in your car. The cradle holds onto your phone securely, making sure there’s no chance of it coming loose during your journey. The FoPcc car mount is ideal if you want to use your phone as your GPS whilst not worrying about battery life. Priced at around $25, the FoPcc Fast Charging Wireless Car Mount is both convenient and surprisingly affordable!

