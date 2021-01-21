Best iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro wallet cases for 2021

Once you’ve spent your hard-earned cash on your new iPhone 12, the last thing you’d want to do is damage your precious device. Accidents happen, and many people drop their phones, smash them, and overall cause havoc to their devices. A phone case can protect your phone from accidental drops and scratches whilst also jazzing up the appearance of your phone.

One of the most popular styles of phone cases is wallet cases. Not only do they protect your device, but they also provide safe storage for your credit card, cash, or ID, removing the need for a wallet.

There are thousands of wallet cases available on Amazon.com for your swanky new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, and it can be quite difficult to pick the perfect case for your device. That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list of the best iPhone 12 cases on Amazon.com for 2021.

LUPA iPhone 12/12 Pro Faux Leather Flip Wallet Case / Amazon

Pros:

Faux Leather

Compatible with Magsafe

Slim

Cons:

No kickstand (tent mode)

A little pricey

The first case on our list is the LUPA ultra-slim flip wallet case compatible with both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. This unisex case allows you to carry your credit cards, your ID card, up to 4 bills, parking cards, and more with your iPhone in style.

The case covers the corners of the device, providing protection in case of accidental drops while allowing access to all ports and without adding too much bulk to your device. The raised edges around both the screen and the camera add extra protection to reduce the likelihood of a direct impact on the screen in a drop.

LUPA’s ultra-slim case is made from rugged, soft, and eco-friendly PU leather that will not stain or fade. It feels great, looks great, and will last a very long time. The flip cover is held by strong magnets to keep it closed when the phone is not in use, and there is also a magnet in the back of the case to hold the flip cover out of the way when you’re using the phone.

If you have a Magsafe charger or any Magsafe compatible accessories, it’ll work with this case. Your phone will charge wirelessly through the surface of the case. The case is also stain-resistant, moisture resistant, and scratch resistant to improve the longevity of the case.

This case comes in a myriad of colors, with the cool burgundy variant being pictured above. Other colors include dark brown, black, and more.

With an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 stars, Amazon customers love their LUPA case. One reviewer writes in their five-star review:

“Overall this is a good case for the price. Sure there are other nicer premium leather cases for $60 – $70 but this one does the job and looks good. Protection is good with corner bumpers for all-around support. The cardholders fits 3 or 4 credit cards without bulking up the case. Closes nicely with a magnetic flap. My only complaint on this one is that it doesn’t allow you to create a “tent” stand for the phone. Other than that it’s what I needed.”

Priced at $23, the cover is not the cheapest in the world, but for a mixture of price to performance, the LUPA ultra-slim flip wallet is a very attractive option for your iPhone 12.

TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 12 / 12 Pro Premium PU Leather Flip Case / Amazon

Pros:

Kickstand

Flip

Affordable

Cons:

No wireless charging support

No auto wake/sleep function

The second wallet case on this list is the Tucch wallet case. Made from faux PU leather on the exterior and with a soft TPU holder on the inside of the case, this case is affordable, of high quality, and is very protective.

With a slim, low-profile design, the case is slim and feels great in hand. The case supports up to three cards with a quick access pocket to store cash or receipts conveniently.

The TUCCH iPhone 12 leather case has a stand function that will allow you to conveniently stand the phone up during use. This is great for movie-watching and to use handsfree when on a video call on FaceTime or Zoom.

With an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers love how great of a value offering this case is. One happy customer writes in their review of this case:

“The case was a pretty tight fit for the phone and was initially worried that it would be too small, but it fit perfectly. It is exactly as the picture shows, however, I was pleasantly surprised to find that when you fold it open it magnetically stays open.”

Priced at $11, this case is affordable and definitely worth checking out if you’re not interested in wireless charging.

Smartish iPhone 12/12 Pro Wallet Case – Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 / Amazon

Pros:

No flip cover

Looks great

Great protection

Cons:

Does not support MagSafe

If you don’t like the bulk of a flip case but still wish for a case that can hold your credit card, then perhaps a back case with a wallet slot may be the perfect option for you. This ultra-light & durable case from Smartish is a great option for both maximum protection and maximum style.

With a handy slot built into the back of the case, you can store up to three credit cards and a bit of cash for safekeeping.

A lip installed on the rim of the case reduces direct contact between surfaces and the screen, reducing the risk of scratching when face down and also reduces the danger of a direct impact with the glass of the screen.

The case includes high grip textured sides to ensure the phone doesn’t slip out of your hands, and the air pocket corners help reduce the impact on your phone if it were dropped.

With an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers think this case is very cool. For example, one happy customer writes:

“Freaking awesome!!! This case fits the iPhone 12 Pro Max perfectly, almost like it was designed by Apple themselves without the Apple tax. I haven’t dropped my phone yet but pretty sure it will protect my phone in the normal drop. Don’t know how well it would do in a drop from an airplane. But your everyday drop it would hopefully hold up fine. If you so happen to drop your phone, the card-carrying slot is secure enough where your cards don’t come flying out while you are in line at the grocery store. Stop thinking and just buy the damn thing!”

Priced at $20, this case is reasonably priced and of very high quality. Definitely worth checking out.

Belemay iPhone 12 / 12 Pro Genuine Leather Flip Case / Amazon

Pros:

Genuine Leather

Premium Quality

Kickstand

Cons:

Expensive

Does not support wireless charging

This next pick is a great premium case for anyone looking to splash some cash on a quality case for your expensive new phone.

Each leather flip case is handcrafted and made of premium Italian cowhide leather, waterproof, anti-scratch, durable, and comfortable. Delicate stitching is crafted by highly skilled leather workers. A stylish and protective wallet case compatible with iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro.

Belemay carefully selected durable cowhide leather, which is wear-resistant, drop-resistant, anti-scratch, and not easy to deform. The case protects your phone from daily wear and tear, keeps your phone always looking and performing like new. Adopts advanced oil wax process put an end to water-stains and smudges appearance.

As with the other choices on his list, the case features three credit card slots and one compartment for cash or receipts; you can rest assured knowing your cards are secure in your case. The case includes RFID blocking to protect your cards from unauthorized or accidental card scans.

Reviewers have granted this case an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon.com. One happy customer writes:

“I just bought this for my new iPhone 12 Pro. The case looks expensive. Rich leather with precise stitching. A little stiff at first, but after just a week, it has softened nicely. Seems much sturdier than my last wallet case that I paid more for.”

Whilst this case has a premium price tag at $30, Belemay offers a lifetime warranty, so you’re covered for however long you use your iPhone 12/Pro.

