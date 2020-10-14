Everything Apple announced at its iPhone 12 event

As it was announced earlier, Apple held its ‘Hi, Speed’ October event last night. The event comes with the launch of the iPhone 12, HomePod mini, and MagSafe accessories. More than 10 million people have seen the YouTube live-streaming of the event at the time of writing. Here are the details of the biggest news from Apple’s last night show.

The event kick-started after CEO Tim Cook welcomed the viewers from Apple Park. The first product that was revealed was the exciting mini product for home-usage, i.e., HomePod mini.

HomePod mini

HomePod mini / via Apple

HomePod mini is a 3.3 inches smart speaker that pass around the 360-degree audio in all room. It is designed to place anywhere in the room without occupying much space at all. The device is wrapped in the elegant mesh fabric, adding the coolness to its design.

Using HomePod mini, you can change temperature, turn off the lights, set a scene, or lock the doors using simple Siri voice commands.

This mini smart speaker is smaller in size than the already available HomePod. If there is a couple of HomePod mini speakers at home, they can be mutually connected, and you can instruct Siri to play the different songs in all rooms of your home using Intercom. Intercom feature also provides every user to share messages through it by sitting in different rooms.

For an immersive sound stage, you can make a stereo pair of two HomePod mini speakers by placing them in the left and right corner of your room. It can easily connect with other Apple devices, pick incoming calls from your iPhone, sync with Apple TV, and listen to music on Mac.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 / via Apple

As the event reaches 13:00 minutes, the video features Tim Cook ambling over the stage of Steve Jobs Theater and starts shedding light on how the iPhone changed its users’ lifestyle. He keeps on by saying, “Today is the beginning of a new era for iPhone; Today, we are bringing 5G to iPhone.”

The 5G enabled iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with Super Retina XDR. It has a dual 12MP camera system in both, i.e., Ultra Wide and Wide cameras.

The screen has a ceramic shield cover that makes it tougher than other smartphone glasses. The blazing speed empowered through 5G will skyrocket your download speeds and stream high-quality videos or FaceTime in HD. This smartphone has the fastest A14 Bionic chip that can support trillions of operations on its Neural Engine. iPhone 12 runs iOS 14 with redesigned widgets, pinned conversations, and app clicks that allows you to use a small part of an app for a short task. Apple also reduced its carbon footprints by removing the power adapter and EarPods. Users can preorder the iPhone 12 on October 16th for $799.

iPhone 12 mini

Apple also announced another smaller iPhone with a 5.4-inch screen and has the same features as iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Mini will cost $699. The only difference lies in the size and its weight.

iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Along with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, Apple has also announced its high-end Pro models, iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, whereas iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display making it the largest display holder iPhone since its inception. The phones come in four colors of gray, silver, gold, and blue. The speculations making rounds on the internet became true after Apple adopted the iPad Pro design and included a LiDAR sensor available in the iPad Pro model.

Both models have LiDAR sensor support that enables better Augmented Reality in these phones. It automatically detects the depth and distance of an image. These Pro models also have one additional Telephoto lens. The phones can record Dolby Vision videos and have the support of recording videos with HDR.

The iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 and will be available for sale on 23rd October. The preorder will be starting on Friday, the 16th of October. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is starting at $1,099 and will be open for preorders on Friday, 6th of November, and will be available in stores starting Friday, 13th of November.

MagSafe and accessories

Apple has also brought back MagSafe from the MacBooks, but now it is in the form of wireless charging. According to Apple, MagSafe is a modern ecosystem of accessories that worked in two ways, i.e., faster wireless charging and easy attachment. In wireless chargers, the iPhone 12 cases have a magnet inside through which users can charge their phones by just snapping it to them. The new accessories also include wallets of various colors.