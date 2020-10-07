Apple is announcing the next iPhone on October 13

Apple has sent out the invites for its upcoming event that is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13. The company also had its last big event in the previous month, which introduced the Apple Watch Series 6, the all-new iPad Air, and an updated iPad. It was the first time in 8 years that Apple, for its September event, had no iPhone in its list of products.

The invite’s tagline, “Hi, Speed,” hints at a faster device. We all know that every new iPhone is faster than the previous one, but the A14 chipset in the new iPad Air shows significant improvement. The invite to the event also includes a stint of Augmented Reality. By taping the big orange apple graphic on the official Apple Event page, the ARKit augmented reality viewer will be launched. Eventually, the graphic will fade out and be replaced by plenty of white, blue, and orange balls surrounding the “10.13”, which is the October event date.

What to expect?

iPhone 11 Pro Max / via Apple

The iPhone 12 is believed to be equipped with Apple’s most advanced A14 Bionic chipset, OLED displays, and 5G and is also expected to adopt an iPad Pro like design.

Apple is also expected to launch other hardware, possibly the long-awaited Apple’s over-ear headphone — the AirPods Studio.

It is widely reported that the iPhone 12 will have four different models with a size range of 5.4-inches to 6.7-inches, i.e., a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The camera technology will be the distinguishing element among new models. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max will have a dual-lens camera behind, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max may have a triple-lens camera with a LiDAR scanner just like the iPad Pro.

Apple’s October event will be streamed from Apple Park on October 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. PDT.