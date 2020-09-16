Everything Apple announced at it’s ‘Time Flies’ event

Apple held an online event to announce several new products. The event started with striking animations taking us virtually to the Apple Park, where Tim Cook started the online-only keynote. Unlike every year’s September event and for the first time in 8 years, there was no iPhone at this event. The iPhone has been delayed due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic; other than that, the company shared a fresh new iPad Air, an 8th gen iPad, new Apple Watches, and two new Apple services.

Here is everything that Apple announced at ‘Time Flies’ event:

1. Apple Watch Series 6

The new Apple Watch Series 6 is here, and it is full of health-related features. Apple Watch has excelled in several health features and is used across the globe as a life-saving device. The new Watch Series 6 comes with an S6 processor and the ability to measure oxygen saturation of your blood level in 15 seconds.

Watch Series 6 is available in new finishes and a new bands, Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop. These band styles don’t have any straps and are stretchable. Solo and Braided Loop bands are compatible with Watch Series 4 and later. Watch Series 6 will be available with Family Setup and Watch OS 7, starting $399.

2. Apple Watch SE

Apple also announced Watch SE, an affordable version of the Apple Watch that is made of recycled materials. Watch SE is 30% larger than Series 3 with a Retina display and comes with an S5 processor. The low-cost Watch SE runs Watch OS 7 and starts $279.

3. Apple Fitness+

Now, you can get Apple Fitness+ service for $9.99 and can also share with up to 5 members of your family. Fitness+ is also available in Apple One’s premier plan and will be available in late 2020. With Apple Fitness+, you can connect all your Apple devices for a seamless experience.

You can watch fitness trainers on your TV or your iPhone, and the Apple Watch will sync with whatever happens on the screen. You can also play music from Apple Music while watching world-class fitness trainers. The Fitness+ will be accessed from the Fitness app and will arrive late 2020.

4. Apple One

Apple also introduced a new service at the Apple September event that offers several services in one simple plan. The Apple One is a combination of several Apple services at a lower cost. You can now enjoy Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more in One plan.

Apple One has three plans, Individual, Family, and Premier. The Individual Plan costs $14.95 per month and lets you save $6 per month. On the other hand, the Family Plan costs $19.95 per month and lets you save $8 per month. You can also share these services with five other family members. The Premier Plan costs $29.95 and lets you save $25 per month and can be shared with five other family members with the advantage of two more services, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. Apple One is coming this fall.

5. iPad Air 2020

iPad Air was also announced at the September event. It is now 40% faster than the iPad Pro. With 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, all-screen design, new Touch ID, and five new colors. It has a larger display with 2360 x 1640 resolution, and a next-generation Touch ID sensor is present on top of the tablet.

iPad Air 2020 has a 12MP rear camera, the same sensor from iPad Pro with 4K video support, and a 7MP front-facing camera for video calls and taking selfies. The design now resembles the boxy design of the iPad Pro, which hints at a possible design change for the next iPhone.

The new iPad Air now also has USB-C for faster data transfers. It’s about time that Apple is embracing USB-C as everyone was expecting that only the Pro products will get these connectors. iPad Air 2020 comes in 5 beautiful colors and starts from $599.

Features:

All-screen design

12MP rear camera

10.9-inch Liquid Retina display

A14 Bionic processor

New Touch ID

2360 x 1640 resolution

40% faster than iPad Pro

Five new colors

6. iPad 8th-gen

Apple also updated the entry-level iPad with a new A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine. It has the same 10.2-inch Retina display and no other changes. That makes the new iPad 40% faster than the predecessor and will run iPadOS 14. The 8th-gen iPad starts at $329 and is just $299 for education customers. The iPad comes in space gray, silver, and gold finishes.