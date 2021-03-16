What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

Last Tuesday, Samsung sent invitations for another Unpacked event set for 7 a.m. PT on March 17. It’s expected that Samsung will showcase its new budget Galaxy A series smartphones in its coming event.

“Bringing Awesome to everyone” is how Samsung described its upcoming Unpacked event. The wide range of leaks has already beamed up the chances of unearthing the Samsung A52 5G and A72 models. Here are some things we are looking forward to in the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G & A72

Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G has been spotted on Amazon France. The A52 5G model is listed with a screen size of 6.5-inches and an overall weight of 187g.

The phones will be available for pre-order at the Unpacked site on March 17th. Users can buy the phone for the listed price of €487.19 (around £418 / $580).

Evan Blass/ Voice

The marketing material for these Galaxy smartphones was leaked by Evan Blass (@evleaks) via his Voice page. The publication also clarifies that the A52 and A72 come with IP67 dust and water protection ratings, that the displays have FHD+ resolutions (2220 x 1080), and that the batteries are supposed to last a full 48 hours.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G would feature expandable storage of 128GB to 1TB with 6GB of RAM and an Octa-Core processor. With the 4,500 mAh battery of Galaxy A52 5G and 5,000 mAh of Galaxy A72, these phones would likely be the long-lasting phone to keep users going with gaming and binge-watching.

Evan Blass/ Voice

A52 and A72 are equipped with 5 cameras(including a selfie front camera), with A72 also offering 3X zoom. The phones also come with OIS and low light image capturing capability. According to the leaks, both phones come with four rear cameras and one selfie camera making it a Penta camera phone. A 5MP macro camera, a 12MP Ultra-wide sensor, a primary 64MP camera with f1.8 and OIS, along with a depth camera of 5MP f2.4.

It is also confirmed from the leaked marketing material that the A52 will have a 6.5-inch screen, and the A72 will have a 6.7-inch screen; however, all these details are yet to be officially confirmed by Samsung. Speaking of the design, both phones come with a Matte finish and offer a modern ultra-polished look in four different colors.

Samsung’s security update page also shows the A52 5G appears in its monthly update cycle. Hence, there is a good chance that the A52 5G will receive monthly security updates, the feature that Samsung usually reserves these for its higher-end phones. Leaked specifications indicate we can expect high-refresh-rate screens and optical image stabilization in the main camera, as per speculations.