Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 3 with flagship hardware at just $1000

Samsung has finally unveiled its next-generation Z Flip phone featuring an external screen that’s four times larger than its predecessor and a better new foldable design. The Z Flip 3’s bendable screen still offers a 120Hz refresh rate that enhances the scrolling and rendering of animations. Its smaller form factor makes it more useful in its smaller mode since it is also water-resistant and can process contactless payments when shut. It is now priced at $1,000, down from $1,300, which puts it at odds with other flagship smartphones but nowhere near affordable.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 / Image via Samsung

From the two foldable phones, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 has gotten some substantial upgrades – it now supports the S Pen and features an under-display camera – but the Galaxy Z Flip 3 feels more like an unchanged model from its predecessor. Like any flip phone, you can open up the Galaxy Z Flip to reveal a larger screen. In addition, the phones weigh the same and measure about the same size.

Furthermore, Samsung improved the Flip 3’s water resistance rating to IPX8, which is remarkable in a phone with such complex internals. This phone will be powered by the same Snapdragon 888 chipset that powers the Z Fold 3, and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

One of the most obvious differences is the larger external display – or the Cover Display as Samsung calls it. With a new Cover Display, users will have four times the screen area compared to the original Flip, which had a smaller 1.1-inch sliver. According to Samsung, you will be able to see more notifications or widgets at once (up to four lines). There are also six widgets here that you can choose from, including Samsung Pay, Weather, Alarms, volume control, media playback, and step count.