Samsung Announces Galaxy A53 and A33 on the Samsung Galaxy A Event 2022

The long wait of Samsung enthusiasts ended on 17th March at 10 a.m. EDT. The South Korean company finally announced the new crop of Samsung A series. Samsung organized the Samsung Galaxy A event virtually on YouTube channel and website to eradicate the boundaries of time and space.

We were expecting the mid-range Samsung devices from this event and Samsung did the exactly that. Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 made their debut before the launch. Samsung made outlandish and promising claims about the new A series of Samsung on the A Event.

The promises of fast speed, enticing display, and powerful visual immersion captured the undivided attention of the participants. There are many changes in the new lineup of Samsung devices and we are going to explore a single one of them in this profound article. So, let’s know everything Samsung announced at the Samsung Galaxy A event 2022.

Price and features

The new handsets from Samsung Electronics are going to compete with the iPhone SE and Pixel 5a. At Samsung Galaxy A Event 2022, Samsung announced the features, prices, and date of launch of these new lineups. The prices of the upcoming A-series are pretty competitive and high. Samsung Galaxy A53 will cost $449/€449/£399 while the Galaxy A53 will cost around $369/£329. While the release date for both handsets is also varying.

The Galaxy A33 will release on April 22 and Galaxy A53 will release on April 1. Because of the tough competition with the other tech giants such as Apple and Google, Samsung is doing its utmost to bring innovation, sophistication, and premium experience. The new devices from Samsung are promising and it seems Samsung will not sit idle even after the Samsung Galaxy A event 2022.

Premium experience

The new devices in the A series are going to start a wave of ripples in the mobile industry. The Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 have 5G connectivity with the latest innovations. They have a brand new processor, AI Camera, and two-day battery life.

Above all, the slim and sleek design, eco-conscious and eco-friendly, and high defense-grade security will immerse the users into limitless joy and exhilaration. Both new handsets from Samsung Electronics support the One UI and Android OS upgrades.

TM Roh, President, and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business said, “we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the positive impact mobile technology can have on their lives. With the latest Galaxy A series release, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy Galaxy’s advanced, innovative mobile experience at a great value.”

Enthralling camera shot

It’s amazing to know that Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 possess the camera features from Galaxy S Series. To provide the customers with a next-level of experience, Samsung has incorporated quad-camera system features with VDIS technology.

Moreover, the front camera delivers immersive and exquisite selfies with a 32MP camera. Both handsets have a 5nm processor powered by an AI camera. The improved Night Mode can automatically synthesize 12 images at once. Samsung has made the new handsets a new thrill for the users through AI camera, Fun Mode, and UltraWide lens.

Display features of the A-series

Samsung is working to enthuse and enchant the users through the immersive and premium mobile experience. The new Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 are coming with the Night Mode. Their intelligent design and Ai algorithm enable the shots at night as well in dim light. Galaxy A33 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. Moreover, it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate for a premium experience.

While the Galaxy A53 is coming with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz for an outstanding experience. On top of that, the new handsets in the A series are coming with a battery of two-day with 25W Super Fast Charging. These features with augmentation are making it quite a lofty experience for the users.

Immersive and Purposeful Design

Durability and immersive design are very important for the premium experience. At the Samsung Galaxy A Event 2022, Samsung announced one of the most advanced handsets in the A Series. The launched A series has a slim bezel design and Ambient Edge design.

Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 have the tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and IP67 dust and water resistance. These devices also have eco-friendly materials such as post-consumer materials (PCM) for the side buttons and SIM card trays.

Specifications

Below the specifications of the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are given.

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A33 5G Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Dimensions & Weight 74.0 x 159.7 x 8.1mm, 186g Camera Rear (Ultra-Wide) 8MP F2.2 (Main) 48MP F1.8 OIS (Depth) 2MP F2.4 (Macro) 5MP F2.4 Front 13MP F2.2

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A53 5G Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz Infinity-O Display Dimensions & Weight 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1mm, 189g Camera Rear (Ultra-Wide) 12MP F2.2 (Main) 64MP F1.8 OIS (Depth) 5MP F2.4 (Macro) 5MP F2.4 Front 32MP F2.2

Wrap up

Samsung is driving fast to compete with global competitors like Apple and Google. Along with introducing the latest and most comprehensive changes, Samsung is going through a change. The announcement of two handsets at the Samsung Galaxy A event 2022, has immersed the readers. Although the devices will be available from April.

Samsung has incorporated everything in Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53. Such as Samsung Wallet, 360 Audio technology, defense-grade Samsung Knox, and much more. The Night Mode Camera and AI algorithm are driving users crazy.