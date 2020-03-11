E3 2020 reportedly got canceled

E3, one of the biggest annual video game event, has reportedly been canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic. The announcement has not yet made officially. Entertainment Software Association, which is the organizer of the show, will come later today, as per reports.

It is not the first event that got canceled amid coronavirus spread, other events like Google I/O 2020, Facebook F8 2020, GDC 2020, and SXSW 2020 also got canceled. The biggest mobile show MWC 2020 also got canceled due to the coronavirus.

It is advised to cancel the flights, and hotel reservations as a popular video game publisher and renowned E3 participant tweeted:

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

About E3:

E3 is a renowned and one of the biggest events where game publishers, gamers, and game enthusiasts join for video game announcements and keynotes. This year, the hype off PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X release were expected at the E3. However, the announcements will be made online instead of a physical gathering.

Just like MWC 2020, from which participants like Nokia and others pulled out for the safety of their staff, major players like Sony, and iam8bit already skipped this year’s E3.