Apple announces “One more thing” event on 10 November

After releasing iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on October 13th, Apple is yet again ready to hold its next unexpected event on November 10th. The special event has been underscored by the striking phrase of “One More Thing”— echoing the voice of Steve Jobs from its keynotes. Apple used the phrase “One More Thing…” last time at the launch of the iPhone X in 2017.

In the last event, Apple was busy engaging its customers with the new arrivals of its products like iPad, Apple Watch, and iPhone. But this time, it is presumed that Apple will be dealing with its Mac lineup.

In the coming event, Apple could release its ARM-based Macs that will be using Apple’s own manufactured Silicon chips rather than of Intel hardware. Apple has been using Intel processors for its Macs since 2005. It is also expected that Apple will launch its silicon-based Macs, but the company will also release mac OS 11 Big Sur.

In June 2020, at the WWDC, Apple announced its plans to shift from Intel processors to its own Silicon chips. Apple also told at the event that it would roll out its first ARM-based Macs in 2020. As far as the transition timeline is concerned, it will take about two years because Apple has to support its previously manufactured Intel-powered Macs for an undefined time.