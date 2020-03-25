Wonder Woman 1984 got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

Events are getting canceled, movies are getting delayed, and people are getting infected with this contagious viral disease. Coronavirus has impacted the whole world in many ways. Wonder Woman 1984 got delayed following Black Widow, Mulan, and F9 (Fast9).

The movie starring Gal Gadot will now release in theatres on August 14th instead of June 5th. Warner Bros. also announced that In the Heights will also be delayed. Speaking of upcoming movies, Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, might also get affected due to coronavirus pandemic. The highly anticipated movie is set to release in July 2020.

Several other movies were moved to digital releases following the viral outbreak of COVID-19, including Trolls World Tour by DreamWorks. And some movies were pushed to digital releases earlier than expected like Disney’s Onward.

Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to Wonder Woman 2017, which was the third highest-grossing movie of the year. It is a massive hit for the DCEU as following the success of Aquaman and Joker; Wonder Woman 1984 was expected to hit $1 billion at the box office.

Coronavirus has impacted the whole world after the outbreak in China. Almost 422,878 cases have been reported till now and increasing with 18,903 dead. You can visit the Coronavirus Live Updates page for more stats and info on these cases.