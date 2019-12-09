“Wonder Woman 1984” trailer brings back Steve Trevor, teases Golden Eagle Armor

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally here and it brings a lot of exciting things. First of all, there’s a lot of shiny stuff like lightning, lasso, and the iconic Golden Eagle Armor, the one fans were looking forward to.

The trailer comes out with a few surprises and teases an action-packed movie, featuring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and the movie is set in 1984. Steve Trevor is back! The love interest of Princess Diana, who died in an explosion in the last movie. But something is dodgy.

Steve Trevor died in the plane explosion, and somehow, even if he survived that big massive boom, he’s still too young after 60 years (almost) of the war. Seems like Pedro Pascal’s character is behind this. It might be possible that Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal has some telepathic abilities and is using them to manipulate the princess. This is just a theory.

The director of the film, Patty Jenkins talked about Steve Trevor’s return at CCXP (Comic-Con Experience), Brazil saying,

“I can’t tell you, but here’s what I will say. We didn’t put Steve Trevor in this movie just to have Steve Trevor in the movie,” and when they were writing the script “a Eureka moment came and it couldn’t have been told without Chris Pine playing Steve Trevor,” she added.

Pedro Pascal is playing the bad guy Maxwell Lord in this movie along with Kristen Wiig who is playing Cheetah, the nemesis of Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman 2017 is the second highest-grossing film to be directed by a woman. The success of the Wonder Woman 2017 movie led to the next installment. It will be Gal Gadot’s fourth movie as Wonder Woman and will come out on June 5, 2020.

Watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ trailer below