Warner Bros. will release all 2021 movies on HBO Max

Warner Bros. has decided to release its all movies on HBO Max, which are scheduled to be released in 2021. The company touted its decision as a “New Hybrid Distribution Model.” All movies will be available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR on HBO Max.

I got you something ✨nice✨ this year:

🎁 The biggest movie premieres

🎁 In theaters and on HBO Max the exact same day

🎁 Beginning December 25 with #WonderWoman1984#HBOMax #WBPictures https://t.co/BZgFFRrrg2 pic.twitter.com/J2KBdWd9Tf — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 3, 2020

On 3 December 2020, the groundbreaking news was announced in the official blog post by Jason Kilar, CEO WarnerMedia. The movies can be seen for a limited time bracket of one month right after the release.

Amidst the long-held pandemic, nobody can deny the pungent influence of online streaming services. While the theaters are closed due to the world-wide lockdowns, the OTT platforms have been continuing to sway the audience.

Recently, Warner Bros. had also announced to release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max along with select theaters in the US. The Wonder Woman 1984 was delayed for plenty of times and now finally rescheduled to release on 25th December.

As far as the number of movies is concerned, Warner Bros. shared the list of their movies that are planned to unleash in the first installment of their Hybrid Distribution Model. The 17 movies are, The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho, Matrix 4.

While discussing the news, CEO Jason Kilar admired the HBO Max in another way.

“And on the subject of HBO Max, there are so many amazing HBO original series and Max originals I’m excited about. The Tiger Woods HBO documentary arriving in January is incredible. And this little thing called Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming in a few months as well 😊. […] Maybe I should do another post on the bonkers library of movies and series on HBO Max?”

It could well mean that HBO Max will be featuring a new movie from Warner Bros. after every three weeks, explained by CEO WarnerMedia. Without paying any extra cost, the audience of HBO Max can watch all these movies at their homes on the same day of their premiers at select theaters. The release dates can be changed and rescheduled afterward.

While the audience of HBO Max and Warner Bros. left mesmerized by the announcement, another biggest movie theater chain in the United States, AMC, opposed the decision of Warner Bros. The AMC also has been suffering from the mounting loss during the pandemic, which prompted the company to recently filed for the sale of $844 million in stock to raise funds. Otherwise, the company will end up in bankruptcy, AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron said in an interview.