Kevin Feige confirms MCU’s Daredevil

This is big news for the MCU nerds. Kevin Feige, Marvel’s Boss, confirms Charlie Cox as Daredevil in the MCU. While talking to Cinemablend, the President of Marvel Studios said,

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.” Kevin Feige to Cinemablend

For those who don’t know, here’s a quick overview. The rights for Marvel characters like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Punisher were owned by Netflix at that time, and they made a show for each of these characters, including a team-up show named, The Defenders. Only Daredevil and The Punisher were able to win the fans. But all of them ended up getting canceled once the rights were handed over to Marvel. Of course, Netflix wouldn’t want to share the profit of something they no longer owned.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Netflix series

On the other hand, Charlie Cox has won over the hearts of Marvel fans and has since become everyone’s choice for Daredevil. His return as Matt Murdock has been one of the most anticipated news for Marvel fans.

It seems that Marvel has been listening to their audience online and have decided to put back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in the MCU. However, it is still unclear how the Studio would be getting back on this character in the MCU arc.

After handing over the rights to Marvel, Netflix had canceled all the Marvel shows. And hence, there are many untold stories about these characters. So let’s see how the Studio would get back these heroes in the big picture.

Over the past 10 years, Marvel has cast many actors to play iconic Superhero characters, like Iron Man and Captain America. Because of their performance and impact on audiences, these actors can’t be recast. Certain actors are considered a perfect match for their role in the Superhero world, like Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. Just like these actors, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has also left a mark on the Marvel fans, and it seems that they don’t want to change that.