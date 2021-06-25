New Shang-Chi trailer unveils the real Mandarin, brings back Abomination and Wong

Marvel releases a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The second upcoming movie of Marvel’s Phase 4 is coming out in September 2021.

After the global pandemic, Marvel is suiting up for the new movie releases. The long pause due to covid is about to end as four MCU movies are lined up for release this year. The first on the phase 4 list is Black Widow, releasing in theaters and Disney+ on July 9, 2021. The viewers on Disney+ will have to pay a little extra to watch Black Widow online. The next after Black Widow is Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings.

The new trailer shows fight sequences between Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and Tony Leung’s Mandarin (yeah, the real Mandarin, not the one from Iron Man 3). In the trailer, Mandarin can be seen using titular rings against his enemies, including his son, Shang-Chi. In Marvel comics, Shang-Chi is not the son of Mandarin; however, in the MCU, his story has been changed, and the Mandarin is the father of Shang-Chi.

The most exciting part of the trailer is in the end if you stick around. The end of the trailer unveils Abomination and Wong fighting in a cage. The last time we saw Abomination played by Tim Roth was back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk movie and Wong in Avengers: Endgame getting back everyone together after Professor Hulk’s snap. Tim Roth is also reprising his role as Abomination in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series.

Phase 4 movies that are releasing in 2021 include Black Widow, Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, hitting theaters in July, September, November, and December, respectively. Not only this, there are Marvel shows lined up as well, including Loki, which is currently streaming on Disney+.

The movie stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Leung as The Mandarin, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Shang-Chi’s mother. Shang-Chi is coming to theaters on September 3, 2021.

Watch Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings trailer