‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer brings back Sinister Six

After a record-breaking first trailer of the most anticipated Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures has released a second trailer of the third Spider-Man installment, unveiling more secrets of the upcoming Marvel epic.

The first trailer got whopping views, breaking the record of Avengers: Endgame’s trailer with more than 350 million+ views till September 2021. Now, the first trailer has already created more hype among fans of the Spider-Man franchise. If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, watch before proceeding because the post might contain spoilers.

SPOILERS AHEAD [ALERT]

The trailer unveils Sinister Six members from Raimiverse and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man’s Universe, which seemed to be joining forces against MCU’s Spider-Man. At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio reveals Peter Parker’s identity to the world. Now, Spidey is trying to get it undone by taking his case to Dr. Strange, but something went sideways. As a result, some villains from the original Sinister Six members, like Doctor Octopus, Lizard, Sandman, Electro, Green Goblin from other universes, got into the MCU, as seen fighting with Peter in the new trailer. With the return of these characters, the actors who played them initially are also returning.

First look at Green Goblin / Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer 2

However, the sixth member is still a mystery. It might be Mysterio himself or Vulture from Spider-Man: Home Coming. The latest trailer also reveals that Peter tries to go against Dr. Strange and can be seen struggling with two new suits, including a Golden Black Magic suit, which is exciting.

New Golden Black Magic Suit / Spider-Man: No Way Home | via Sony Pictures – Marvel Studios

Though rumors and fan theories say that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men will also be joining MCU’s Peter Parker, Tom Holland, the trailer hasn’t confirmed anything yet. (We know Marvel, come on!).

In addition, Marvel has a history of faking trailers before, and it seems they’ve done the same again. The Brazilian version of the trailer shows Lizard getting punched by an invisible someone in an epic showdown scene between MCU’s Spider-Man and Sinister five (for now). Since Marvel fans know that Miles Morales, who has already been introduced in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse movie, can go invisible on will, so it might be Miles Morales? Or maybe one of the other Spider-Men that Marvel has digitally removed from the trailer like before? We will have to wait. If you want to watch the Brazilian version of the trailer, you can watch it here. The scene is cut from the official trailers posted on Sony Picture’s or Marvel’s YouTube channel.

Sony has also planned other Spider-Man movies in the future. With the release of Venom: Let there be Carnage and the upcoming Morphius, the Spider-Verse is getting better. The film will be released on 17th December 2021 in theaters. You can watch the trailer below.