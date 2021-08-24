Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer brings back Doc Ock and Green Goblin

Finally, Sony Pictures has released the most anticipated teaser trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home after months of speculation, memes, fake edits, and a recent leak. Earlier, a very low-resolution version of the trailer was leaked online, which got fans excited. In response to the low-res leak, this is what the Spider-Man Twitter account posted.

shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

The new teaser trailer picks up from the fallout of Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s ending. Mysterio has revealed Peter’s identity to the whole world. The authorities are somehow considering Spider-Man responsible for the death of Mysterio. As the trailer moves forward, Peter gets tired of the fallout of being exposed and visits Dr. Strange asking him to undo what Mysterio caused.

Image Credits: Sony Pictures & Marvel Studios

From there, Dr. Strange casts a spell, which Wong warned not to cast, and messes up with the multiverse bringing Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and possibly other members of Sinister six as well.

Return of Doc Ock

Alfred Molina is reprising his role as Doc Ock, aka Doctor Octopus. The trailer didn’t reveal Green Goblin; however, his signature Pumpkin bomb rolls over in a scene with Green Goblin’s laugh in the background, confirming his presence in the movie. Both characters first appeared in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Green Goblin’s Pumpkin Bomb / Spider-Man: No Way Home

As a huge fan, seeing the Doc Ock and Green Goblin from the Raimiverse on the screen again is surreal. Along with Doc Ock and Green Goblin from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy, Jamie Foxx reportedly reprising his role as Electro from Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man. However, the trailer doesn’t show any of them. Looking at the history, Marvel and Sony won’t confirm if both Spider-Men are reprising their roles and will keep it a secret possibly till the last trailer; however, Doc Ock and Green Goblin’s presence says it all.

Kevin Feige also confirmed that the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home will tie into the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to release in March 2022. Doctor Strange will join Scarlett Witch in the upcoming horror of MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Alfred Molina. The movie is releasing in theaters on December 17th, 2021. Watch the trailer below: