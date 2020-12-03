‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will debut on HBO Max as its first 4K movie

The much-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 has been scheduled to release on 25th December in select theaters of the USA. The film will also be available on HBO Max, making it the very first recipient of 4K movies on the platform. The film director, Patty Jenkins, in her recent tweet, announced the news and urged viewers to “PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!!”.

Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision AND Dolby Atmos! Can’t wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on @hbomax. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!! pic.twitter.com/wNREvcTUjB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2020

Warner Media also confirmed that HBO Max will feature Wonder Woman in 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Warner Media also shares the supported devices that will be able to offer this premium viewing experience. It includes Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube and 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV, and supported Android TV devices.

The company also points out that it will be producing more 4K movies for the platform. HBO Max is particularly lagging behind when it comes to 4K Ultra HD movies, as its competitors have been offering the movies with this resolution for years. According to Warner Media,

“HBO Max will expand these capabilities to further films and TV series, as well as adding support for additional devices, throughout 2021.”

Despite the availability of HBO Max on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, they still can’t make it to the list due to reportedly not having the 4K support on those devices. Another platform that is missing on the list is Roku’s platform, as both Roku and HBO Max are yet to straighten out a deal.

The world-wide lockdowns forced cinemas to remain shut and put new movies on indefinite hold. Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed various times due to the ongoing pandemic following Black Widow, Mulan, and F9 (Fast9). Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, is a sequel to Wonder Woman 2017, which was the third highest-grossing movie of the year. The movie was first scheduled to release on 5th June, then rescheduled to 14th August, and now finally releasing on 25th December.

These dubious and uncertain circumstances pushed the filmmakers and production house to rely on OTT streaming services. Many filmmakers herald this transition as the decline of cinema and the beginning of a new era of in-house theaters.