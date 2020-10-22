Jared Leto is playing the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Jared Leto is coming back as Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League will feature Jared Leto as Joker, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. After the news revealed, a wave of amazement has permeated amongst the fans of the Justice League.

The reshoot of 2017’s Justice League is currently underway, and the casting team has continued to surprise. Way back in 2016, Jared Leto had also played the classic DC villain of the Joker in Suicide Squad. Reports suggest that he is all set to reprise his role in 2021’s definitive version of the Justice League.

In the past, Jared Leto has been expressing his interest in the reshoot of his Joker role. In an interview given in 2016, Jared went on by saying,

“I would definitely play the Joker again,…..It all depends on the script and the circumstances, as it always does.”

The same sounding news is also echoing around Cinephilic circles that instead of any other role, Jared Leto might be appearing in the role of Joker again. But it would be the first time Jared Leto will appear in the original version of the Justice League. While the reshoots are set in motion, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard have already joined the crew.

It was also rumored that in 2017 Zack Snyder was coerced to withdraw from the project, and he was out of sight throughout the process. Now, the project is renamed as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka Snyder Cut, which is financed and being managed by HBO Max. It will show on-air as a four-episode event series in 2021 on HBO Max.