5 new trailers you should watch this week

Last decade was the decade of superhero movies. This year we have many superhero and anti-hero releases. Here are the trailers released this week that you should watch.

1. Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie playing Harley Quinn is always fun to watch. Last time we saw her was in Suicide Squad with Joker. This time, she gets her solo film, Birds Of Prey. The storyline starts with the breakup of Mr. J and Harley Quinn, and it goes on. The movie comes out on February 7, 2020.

2. The New Mutants

The trailer shows a group of young mutants in a secret facility. Last time we saw ‘The New Mutants’ trailer was in 2017, but it got delayed. Thanks to Disney and FOX merger, the movie isn’t dead, and it has a release date of April 3, 2020. Watch the trailer below:

3. Morbius

Sony Pictures is exploring Marvel characters other than Spider-Man. After exploring anti-hero Venom, they are making a movie on living Vampire, Morbius.

Jared Leto’s Morbius’ first teaser trailer is out. The appearance of Michael Keaton hints that the film might be in the MCU, but we are not sure if it will be. Sony has already successfully executed a Marvel character-based movie without Spider-Man, so we can’t say for sure. Venom was not in the MCU, but, hopefully, Morbius exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film comes out on July 31, 2020.

4. Black Widow

The second Black Widow movie trailer is out, and it shows Natasha Romanoff fighting Taskmaster. Black Widow is the first movie of Marvel’s Phase 4 and is set to release this May 1, 2020.

5. First Cow

Yes, this is about a cow, a whole movie about a cow. First Cow movie trailer is boring, just like the name, directed by Kelly Reichardt. The story revolves around two people who steal milk from a rich person’s cow and use it for cooking food and earning money. The movie comes out on March 6, 2020.