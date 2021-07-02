TechEngage

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G wins the best smartphone award at MWC 2021

Avatar for Muhammad Abdullah July 2, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in Black
Galaxy S21 Ultra / via Unsplash

After last year’s cancellation due to the covid-19 pandemic, MWC 2021 is low-key happening in Barcelona. This year, GSMA, the organization behind MWC, decided to hold the mobile show at all costs amid the covid-19 situation. Fewer companies have joined this year’s show due to the ongoing pandemic. GSMA’s GLOMO Awards, short for Global Mobile Awards, are also back at this year’s MWC. Samsung has won the best smartphone of 2021 award for making Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Four smartphone companies were nominated for the best smartphone awards by GLOMO for 2021, including Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi. The top contenders from all these companies were the flagships. Unlike other companies, two phones were nominated from Samsung, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Other nominees were iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 9 Pro, and Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra.

The best smartphone award was given to Galaxy S21 Ultra for having “…a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras, and more.”

