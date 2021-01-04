Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Samsung to unveil S21 series on January 14th

Samsung has officially confirmed that it will be announcing its Galaxy S21 series at its online-only Unpacked 2021 event on 14th January. The announcement was made on the official Samsung newsroom, with the tagline of “Welcome to the Everyday Epic.” This event will take place virtually on Thursday, January 14th, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

The already surfaced rumors about the Galaxy S21 series’s launch date has finally come true in January. The three flagship phones in the Galaxy S21 series are reported to be S21, S21 Plus, and a premium model, the S21 Ultra phone. It is widely expected that S21 and S21 Plus phones will largely be similar except for the changes in their sizes. In contrast, the premium S21 Ultra model will feature more efficient specs in camera and battery. This pretty much resembles the pattern followed by Samsung in the launch of S20 phones in 2020. The S21 Ultra is reported to support Samsung’s S-Pen stylus and a curved display.

In North America, the Galaxy S21 series will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, but in Europe and India, it will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100, as reported by XDA News.

Besides the Galaxy S21 phone series, few other smart devices are also expected to be uncovered at the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event. Among these devices are a pair of wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, a Bluetooth Tracker — the Galaxy Smart Tag, and a Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a new color. The Galaxy Buds Pro will be Samsung’s second earbuds with the facility of Active Noise Cancellation, but unlike previous Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds Pro will be featuring silicone tips.