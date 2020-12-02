Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 flagship processor

Qualcomm announces its latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor on the first day of Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020. The live-streamed virtual event comprised various addresses by the company’s executives and other global industry leaders.

The Director of Product Management for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Lekha Motiwala, provided an inside look at the most premium processor of the Company. The Snapdragon 888, with the 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System, allows global compatibility by offering mm-Wave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide. It provides the support for 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, stand-alone, non-standalone, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing.

The new 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, with the entirely revamped Qualcomm Hexagon processor, with the power efficiency of 26 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), makes a significant leap forward in AI when it comes to its comparison with the previous generation. The platform is further improved by the 2nd generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which integrates low-power and always-on AI processing for intuitive, intelligent features.

President of Qualcomm Incorporated, Cristiano Amon, shared his insights in his keynote,

“Creating premium experiences takes a relentless focus on innovation. It takes long-term commitment, even in the face of immense uncertainty… It takes an organization that’s focused on tomorrow, to continue to deliver the technologies that redefine premium experiences.”

In a bid to demonstrate the efficiency of the latest premium chip, Qualcomm Technologies also demoed by using two Radio-Controlled race cars connected by 5G mm-Wave. This private 5G network was provided by Verizon and Ericsson featuring Snapdragon 888 reference design with the Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System. These drivers managed these devices from a mile away and also recorded the live video tracking of cars. This manifests the amazing capture capabilities of Snapdragon 888. The X60 modem features a 5nm process for better 5G carrier aggregation across the mm-Wave and sub-GHz spectrum.

According to Qualcomm, Snapdragon 888 will turn smartphones into professional cameras by tripling the future of computational photography. With Qualcomm Spectra TM ISP’s faster gigapixel speed, users can capture images and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second or approximately 120 photos at 12MP resolution, which is up to 35 percent quicker than the previous generation.

The SD 888 is expected to power the next wave of 2021 Android flagships from companies like Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Sony, ASUS, Black Shark, MEIZU, Motorola, Nubia, Realme, OnePlus, OPPO, Sharp, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE. Realme, Xiaomi has already announced plans for including Snapdragon 888 in their upcoming smartphones, while OnePlus is also expected to bring SD 888 in their upcoming 9 series.