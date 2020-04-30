How 5G will change the world

You have heard of 5G, the hype of fifth-generation connectivity. After years of anticipation, 5G is finally shaping into reality. 5G technology will drastically change the way we use the internet. It will not only impact our lives but will also change the way we use different technologies to make things easier.

5G operates at higher frequencies and shorter ranges than 4G, with towers of shoe-box size every few hundred feet. It will let mature 5G connections to support billions of devices with almost no latency. 5G speeds are twenty times faster than 4G. The antenna tech used for 5G towers consumes less energy, which makes it energy efficient.

Here are the ways 5G will change the world and affect our lives:

1. IoT – Internet Of Things

IoT is already a reality, but they’re not quite there. With faster connectivity of 5G, more IoT applications will be available in our daily lives. 5G will enable companies to bring products that can process faster on the high-speed networks and hence more user-friendly products.

Improvements in IoT will also help improve the technologies and building a better future. For example, Smart Cities will be close to reality due to high-speed internet. It’ll help in controlling lights, security cameras, and will also increase the way of life. With smart lights, cities can save energy costs by dimming the lights when not required. They can also use different other technologies, which can help in lowering the crime rates in the cities.

2. Faster Gaming

The gaming industry has been booming since the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has forced people to stay home, and hence they’re spending time playing more games. The gaming industry is already big, and with the release of Stadia and other Cloud gaming platforms, it is inevitable that the future will be bright for cloud gaming. With 5G, cloud gaming and game streaming will be much easier, and it’ll make the gaming experience even better. Games like PUBG, Fortnite, multiplayer PC games, all of these will get a boost with 5G networks.

Casino gaming industry, which is definitely one of the least affected by lockdown spheres can also benefit from 5G. The connection speed can improve the mobile experience of playing casino online games. 5G will bring more joy to the mobile casino game players due to faster response time, thanks to low latency. Not only this, but game players can also make transactions faster and a lot easier, ending up in less stress and freedom.

3. Augmented and Virtual Reality

I believe that Augmented Reality is the future. Just like smartphones changed the way we interact with computers, AR will change the way we interact with content and maybe replace computers one day. It’s a long shot but possible. With smartphones using high-performance chipsets like A13 Bionic in iPhone and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in Android flagships, Augmented Reality is not far in the future.

How will 5G affect these technologies? Well, imagine watching matches, football, Super Bowl, and other content in Virtual or Augmented Reality in your living room. With 5G and faster data transfers, users can experience content in their homes and feel like they are there in real.

4. Telemedicine

With 5G, trips to your doctor may limit to house checkups. You will be able to talk to your doctor with low-latency networks. With HD calls, your doctors will be able to check your most health issues and recommend accordingly from home. They can check your vitals and other health-related details using the medical devices and wearables.

Not only this, but doctors will also be able to perform surgeries from thousands of miles away using the types of equipment that can be controlled remotely. Thanks to high-speed wireless networks, telesurgery is possible. Doctors can also detect the signs of strokes, heart attacks, and other life-threatening events.

5. Driverless Cars

Driverless cars are the future. Companies like Uber, Tesla, Google, and now most probably Apple are investing in making the future of cars comfortable and driverless. Tesla has even pilot mode, which lets you give control to the Tesla car models and is improving day by day. Other companies are still testing it and are under continuous research and testing.

With 5G networks, millisecond-level latencies make it easy to communicate with the cars. In order to avoid accidents, 5G will be a useful part. Low-latency 5G networks help in faster transfers. With these high-speed connections, sensors in cars can communicate with other cars around and become fully autonomous.

6. Faster Downloads

5G is 20% faster than it’s predecessor 4th generation, which means faster downloads of everything. If you want to download a bigger file that used to take hours, with 5G, download speed will get 20% faster than it was on 4G, and hence the files will download in minutes on your device.

7. Age of Streaming

Lockdowns in different parts of the world due to pandemic have proved one thing, and that is, streaming services are growing as fast as possible. More people are subscribing to Netflix and other streaming services than ever.

The age of streaming has finally come. With 5G, streaming will become more high-quality and can also mean that higher than 4K is coming to your TVs. Since 5G is faster than 4G, it means it can stream better without lagging, which ultimately ends up in a better visual experience.