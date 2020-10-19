Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks confirming its launch in January 2021

The rumors and leaks about the release of Samsung next Galaxy S phones have been making the rounds over the internet. The recent rumors are emanated from the Voice page of the famous insider and whistleblower Steve Hemmerstoffer, widely known by his Twitter handle @OnLeaks.

Despite the leaks, there is still uncertainty about which name Samsung will call its new S phone, whether it will be Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30? According to Steve, as his post title’s saying, This is the Samsung Galaxy S21!. It seems Samsung has already made its choice.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 / via @OnLeaks

The first and most noticeable feature that distinguishes the next Galaxy S phone is its new rear camera housing design that extends from the phone’s outer metal.

The rear camera housing will include three vertically stacked camera lenses. Like Galaxy Note 10 Series, the flash will be integrated into this housing. The next Galaxy S phone will have a roughly 6.2-inch flat display screen with a single selfie camera punch-hole cutout.

Steve also shared that his sources gave him the verification that Samsung will launch its Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in earlier than its traditional month of launch. This time it will be held in January 2021. However, there is no official confirmation from the company.

While discussing the dimensions, Steve wrote that the Galaxy S21 would measure 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (9.0 mm with the camera bump included). It will make the new S phone a bit wider than the S20.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

via @OnLeaks

In a separate post, Steve Hemmerstoffer invited readers to have an exclusive first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Revealing about the display, it was mentioned that Galaxy S21 Ultra would have a more premium look with its slightly curved edges, unlike the flat display of the aforementioned Galaxy S21. The screen size will be between approximately 6.7 and 6.9-inch with a centered selfie punch-hole cutout. The S21 Ultra would have the camera doubled the size of the regular S21 and will feature four camera lenses.

The leaker wasn’t sure about the nature of four lenses, but it was assumed that S21 Ultra would support two Telephoto/Periscope lenses, and the rest will be wide and ultra-wide. Contrary to Galaxy S21, Samsung will embed the flash into the camera bump.

Referring to the dimensions, Steve wrote that the Ultra S21 would measure approximately 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (10.8 mm, including the camera bump).

His Voice page broke another news about the S-Pen in the S21 Ultra phone. According to him, there is not any dedicated slot for the S-Pen in the bottom. He continued by writing that it may have software support or may be shipped with Samsung’s stylus afterward.