Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may get S-Pen support

For the last few months, there have been several rumors surfacing on the internet that the Ultra model of the Galaxy S21 lineup is expected to get S-Pen stylus support.

According to the well-known Twitter whistleblower Ice Universe, Samsung is looking forward to adding S-Pen support in Galaxy S21 Ultra. Ice Universe is highly confident in its claim and touted this insider report as 100 percent correct.

Yes, I can 100% confirm that S21 Ultra supports S Pen — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2020

This rumor instills thrill among those who’ve always wanted Samsung to add stylus support to its premier flagship line. Conversely, it could also well mean that there is a possibility that S-Pen’s support for the Galaxy S series could contribute to the passing away of Samsung’s Note lineup from next year. Samsung is expected to release its Galaxy S21 Ultra by the end of January 2021. Of course, It would not sound good news for fans of the Galaxy Note family.

Another famous leakster known for his accurate predictions in the past, Ishan Agarwal, tweeted that maybe Samsung would not support S-Pen inside the phone but will launch it in the form of a separate case. This idea seems fair enough because the Samsung S20 Ultra had already high prices, and with the support of S-Pen, the price spike of the S21 Ultra handset would rise further. Also, killing the Note lineup wouldn’t be good for both company and the userbase.

This doesn't confirm there would be an S-Pen inside the Galaxy S21 Ultra. I think you will be able to buy it as an extra accessory? I'm also assuming they will launch cases which can hold the S-Pen. Honestly, I find that good. It's an option for people who want that. https://t.co/7S2x0x5yiM — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) November 12, 2020

The Galaxy S21 series is tentatively assumed to be launched in January 2021. Until then, the picture will remain vague and unclear whether Samsung will bring S-Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra or not.