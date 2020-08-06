Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung has finally unveiled its highest-end flagship Note lineup. The 2020 models have different sizes and many different specs. Both phones have surprisingly different design choices. Note 20 Ultra has a curved Infinity-O display while the regular model comes with a flat-screen. Both models have triple rear cameras along with a single selfie camera.

What’s the difference?

Galaxy Note 20 / via Samsung

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a higher refresh rate display than the regular Note 20. It also comes with a larger battery, better S Pen, and microSD storage expansion option. Both smartphones share similar key specs, but the $999 price tag for Galaxy Note 20 seems a bit much.

Both phones have 5G capability, but other differences make higher-end Galaxy Note Ultra more appealing. The regular Note 20 has a 4,300mAh battery with 25W charging; however, the Ultra model comes with a larger 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging. Both phones have primary 128GB storage; however, the Ultra model comes in the 512GB version along with expandable memory.

Performance

Performance-wise, both phones are packed with a Snapdragon 865+ processor, which is the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor in the industry yet. The Note 20 Ultra has 12GB RAM, which gives an edge over the regular Note 20, which has only 8GB of RAM. Note 20’s 8GB is still impressive and enough for high performance, but if you add more money in your budget, you can get 12GB RAM with Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Camera

Just like Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra, Samsung has added different sensors on both Note smartphones. The regular model comes with a 64MP rear camera along with two other sensors of 12MP and 10MP front camera; however, the Ultra model comes with 108MP wide lens and 10MP selfie camera. Note 20 has a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto lens along with 30X Space Zoom.

Display

Speaking of the display, the Ultra model is larger than the regular Note 20 with a 6.9″ edge Infinity-O display with Quad HD+ resolution. Samsung claims that the Note 20 Ultra has its best mobile display yet with the adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X. On the other hand, the regular Note 20 has a smaller 6.7″ flat Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution.

It is a downside for the Note series that for the first time, a flagship Note has noticeable lesser specs than the other model. But it seems that it is what it is now. Samsung has normalized this trend with the Galaxy S series, and now the Note series will get the same treatment. Let’s take a look at the key specs of Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Specs:

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra / via Samsung

Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Camera Rear: 64MP, 12MP, 12MP

Front: 10MP Rear: 108MP, 12MP, 12MP

Front: 10MP Battery 4,300mAh (25W Charging) 4,500mAh (25W Charging) Display 6.7” flat Infinity-O Display FHD+ Super AMOLED+ 6.9” edge Infinity-O Display Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB 12GB / 128GB | 512GB & microSD Processor Snapdragon 865+ Snapdragon 865+ Connectivity 4G LTE (Cat 20+), 5G (sub6, mmW) 4G LTE (Cat 20+), 5G (sub6, mmW)

Note 20 starts around $1,000, while the Ultra model starts at $1,300. The new Note 20 lineup is available to pre-order today and is expected to go on the official sale date of August 21.