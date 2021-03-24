Remember the old days when OnePlus phones were very affordable, and they used to call out other phones for their high prices? The philosophy of OnePlus was to offer more value in the price of mid-range devices, well, not anymore. Today, the company itself is making “flagship” phones and is finally joining the smartphone giants with the new OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus has finally officially unveiled the OnePlus 9 series. As the leaks suggested earlier, the company announced four phones, OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 9R, and 8T. The budget-friendly OnePlus 9R has been released in India and costs around $550 along with Snapdragon 870 processor. However, the 8T comes with Snapdragon 865 5G. With the new series, OnePlus is finally jumping in the $1000 train. The new Pro model of the OnePlus 9 series costs around $1000, and it is justifiable because of the competition like Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro. The regular OnePlus 9 costs $729 and has lesser specs than the Pro model, which starts at $969. Let’s take a look at both phones below.

OnePlus 9:

Both phones are powered by Snapdragon 888 processors and 5G, making them high-end phones and stand beside the likes of Galaxy S21 and other high-end flagships. The regular phone model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option costs $729, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs $829.

Both phones have the same main camera sensor size of 48MP, albeit the regular OnePlus comes with Sony’s IMX689 sensor, which was the same used in the OnePlus 8 Pro. Also, the regular OnePlus 9 lacks an 8MP telephoto lens as well.

OnePlus 9 will be available in black, light purple, and blue.

OnePlus 9 Pro:

Starting at $969, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s most expensive phone yet. The basic Pro model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage combo costs $1,069.

Speaking of the camera sensors in the OnePlus 9 Pro, there are two major differences; one is the main sensor, which is Sony IMX789 (regular model uses IMX689 of same 48MP resolution as mentioned above) and 8MP telephoto lens, which the regular model lacks. Otherwise, both have the same 50MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

Both phones are capable of shooting videos up to 8K at 30fps; however, the Pro model can also shoot 4K videos at 120fps. The Hasselblad partnership brings different photography experiences to the new phones, bringing more natural colors to the phone photography.

OnePlus has added Warp Charge 65T to charge 4,500mAh batteries in under half-hour along with 50W wireless charging in the 9 Pro model. Just a 15 minutes charge can get you going for a whole day. OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in black, silver, and green.

Preorders will start on March 26th, and both phones will be available on April 2nd.