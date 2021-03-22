What to expect from the OnePlus 9 launch event

OnePlus has already announced a launch date of its OnePlus 9 phone series. What we already know from the information provided by Pete Lau and the official OnePlus Twitter account is that the new phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. Here’s everything we expect from the upcoming OnePlus 9 launch event.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro / via Evan Blass

As far as the display and screen resolutions are concerned, the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature LTPO displays. The refresh rates can vary depending on the content being displayed on LTPO displays. It could well mean that the OnePlus 9 Pro screen may be able to consume a small amount of power when displaying static images while still displaying buttery smooth animations at 120Hz when you are actually using the phone.

PCMag already has in-detail test results on the Pro’s screen, documenting its power usage and user-interface polling rate of 360Hz, which should improve your experience. The Pro also has a 10-bit display which would render colors more accurately. PC Magazine reports that the regular OnePlus 9 will have a 6.55-inch display and a slightly lower resolution of 1080 x 2400 compared to the 1440 x 3216 in the Pro.

Peter Lau, CEO of OnePlus, said in a message thread posted to the company’s community forum that the OnePlus 9 line will come with its own charger, unlike Apple and Samsung. With a 50W wireless charger in the 9 Pro, which was given to The Verge, charging the phone from 0% to 100% takes 43 minutes.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 / via Evan Blass

Regarding its camera, we know that the OnePlus 9 will be equipped with a Hasselblad-made snapper. It’s expected that the OnePlus 9 will have a 48MP, 50MP, and 2MP camera combination, so we’re not exactly sure what we’ll get.

The OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Recent official announcements state that the device also has a wireless charger that supports 50W and a battery that is 4,500mAh.

OnePlus 9R

In an interview with News18, the company’s CEO confirmed a third mystery phone that will also be included in the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. However, so far, it has only been confirmed that the phone would be released in India. The OnePlus 9R is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 865, an older processor compared to what we expect from gaming phones. Only one piece of information on the OnePlus 9R is known for sure, with Lau describing it as a “premium-tier device at a more affordable price in India.”

OnePlus Watch

The OnePlus Watch is also slated to launch alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro on March 23. For the first time, the company will be launching a smartwatch. However, unlike its phones, the OnePlus has not revealed much about its smartwatch debut. Despite many leaks suggesting it will have a circular display, it won’t share much in common with the square display of Oppo Watch. Instead of Google’s Wear OS, the OnePlus Watch will instead run another software, maybe its in-house OS for wearables. There has already been a teaser video released by OnePlus with confirmation that the device will not be running Google’s Wear OS.

OnePlus Watch will start at around €150 for the European/EU Market.



Official Renders of Black & Silver versions below.



Do NOT Convert to your own currencies and assume the price! It will be different. #OnePlus9Series #OnePlusWatch pic.twitter.com/j8e1Hi9rno — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 22, 2021

OnePlus Band

At the OnePlus 9 launch event, we might also see the OnePlus Band, which is currently only available in China and India. Although this is not guaranteed, it’s quite possible the OnePlus Watch is the only wearable announced during the March 23 launch.

The launch event will be streamed live on the OnePlus website at 9 AM Eastern on March 23rd.