Samsung S21 series is here and we’ve got everything you need to know

After months of leaks and indirect implications, Samsung has finally officially revealed its Galaxy S21 flagship series phone. Samsung’s first unpacked event of 2021 unveiled the new S21 lineup along with wireless headphones, item tracker, and other products. The S21 series consists of three phones, namely, S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. Let’s dive deep inside and find out what these phones have brought forth for the users.

Galaxy S21

The smallest in the lineup and obviously far cheaper than its last year’s predecessor. The S20 was priced at $1,000 USD at launch while the S21 has a price of $799 USD. But this low price has come with few trade-offs. The design has been revamped, instead of Samsung’s iconic curved-edge, it features a flat display with a minute decrement in resolution as well. The flat 6.2-inch screen has a maximum resolution of 2400×1080 px, which is a bit less pixel-dense than last year’s phone. The screen has an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Samsung went with a plastic back instead of glass on the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra.

With a 4,000 mAh battery, it has 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 888, its three rear cameras are a 12-megapixel standard wide lens with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree perspective, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung announced its second phone in the Galaxy S21 lineup S21 Plus on $999, which are available for preorder today ahead of availability on January 29th. The S21 and S21 Plus both share almost common specs excluding their size, battery, and tracking feature in S21 Plus. The S21 Plus has a 6.7-inch display and more battery power than the S21 phone. The back panel is also made of polycarbonate plastic. The S21 Plus also features an Ultra-Wideband radio, so you can more easily locate items to which you’ve attached one of Samsung’s new SmartThings trackers.

Samsung also has not included charging brick or headphones in the box, due to environmental reasons. The phone also has 5G integration with support for mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. The battery of S21 Plus has been upgraded to 4800 mAh.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung flagship phone S21 Ultra has a huge curve-edged display, a 5,000mAh battery, and an array of cameras on the back. Samsung chose a display with 3200 x 1400 pixels with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Further, it uses a similar Adaptive Refresh rate to the Note 20 Ultra, which means you still get super-smooth 120Hz when things are in motion, but it reduces the refresh to as low as 10Hz while you’re just looking at photos. Samsung opted not to support MicroSD cards on the S21 Ultra. It is available in two variants, i.e., one with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the other with 16GB of RAM and a half-terabyte of storage.

Samsung lowered the price of the S21 Ultra to $1,200 that is $200 less than its cost last year. You may want to spend a little more money on Samsung’s standalone S Pen if you really want to write on the S21. Nevertheless, the users still can use a spare S Pen of an old Galaxy Note.