iPhone 12: Apple’s first 5G phone

Apple has finally unveiled the all-new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, equipped with 5G along with other pro models like iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. In a virtual event, Apple launched its first 5G iPhone lineup, including a mini version of the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are equipped with 5G technology and other features. Let dive inside and find all details and specifications of the iPhone’s latest entries.

Design and display

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come with a huge change in the design pattern. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen, and iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch screen. According to Apple, the iPhone 12 mini is the thinnest, lightest, and smallest 5G phone in the world.

Unlike previous iPhones, both models have a sleek new flat edge design that resembles iPad Pro design. It has an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure. The front cover is masked with Ceramic Shield, which enhances the new high-temperature crystallization step, which subsequently helps to produce nano-ceramic crystals inside the glass matrix. This innovative technology adds another shielding layer to the iPhone’s front cover, enhancing the drop performance by 4x.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini has all-screen Super Retina XDR display with system-wide color management. Both phones are water-resistant and have an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance ranging from 6 meters and to the duration of 30 minutes. The phones can also survive the splashing of cafe beverages like coffee and soda.

Camera

The latest camera of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini has a dual camera in the form of a wide lens and ultra-wide lens with an f/1.6 aperture. This causes 27 percent more light that will help users in capturing low light pictures more efficiently.

iPhone’s camera also uses AI and Machine Learning algorithms to give a boost to its computational photography. It adjusts the white balance, contrast, saturation, and texture of a captured picture by using HDR 3.

Apple claims that iPhone 12 is the first phone with a camera that can shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision. It lets the users to shoot frames and videos with necessary cinematic effects easily.

MagSafe for iPhone

The Apple event also featured the MagSafe ecosystem of new accessories. It introduced a wireless charging of a battery and an easy to attach set of accessories. The MagSafe wireless charger has an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil that connects to the iPhone 12 models.

MagSafe chargers can easily provide up to 15W of power. The charging toolkit has the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger that can be used with iPhone and Apple Watch. It also features leather wallets and new silicone leather cases that easily attach to the iPhone’s back.

The iPhone 12 comes along with the latest iOS 14 that has plenty of new features in it. It allows the customizing of Home Screen, gives redesigned widgets, tells timely quick information in no time. The iOS 14 also updates the maps and allows users to use apps with App Clips.