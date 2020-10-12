iPhone 12: Everything we know so far

Apple is holding an online-only event to announce the all-new iPhone on October 13th. “Hi, Speed” tagline hints at a faster device in the pipeline. Let’s break down the hints that we can get from the event invite.

We all know that the new iPhones come with a faster processor, so what’s special this year? Well, it’s more than a performance-wise boost in the new iPhone. 5G is making its way to the iPhone means faster connectivity and networking. Even though the technology isn’t completely rolled out yet, smartphone companies are adopting 5G.

Other than these changes, there are more expected changes in the iPhone 12. Here is everything we know so far about the new upcoming iPhone 12.

Design and display

There’s been a lot of chatter about the expected design change. It was reported that Apple is shifting to the iPad Pro like design for this year’s iPhone. The iPad Pro has sharp edges and has a boxy design that resembles the iPhone 4 and 5. These were the most beloved designs, but with the arrival of the iPhone 6, this form factor was no show until the first iPad Pro was announced. But the good news is, iPhone 12 might get the iPhone 5 form factor again.

Macrumors got their hands on alleged dummy units of the upcoming iPhone that look like iPhone 4, which perfectly depicts how the new iPhone 12 might look.

Dummy iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini

Speaking of the display, it is rumored that Apple is going OLED this year. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will equip 2020 iPhones with OLED display technology. He also predicts that the new iPhones will get 5G connectivity with a difference in camera technology other than display sizes. Previously, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR were using Liquid Retina display, which will now feature OLED.

Getting a frame with edges means that the new iPhone will have a glass front and back, just like predecessors. With the new design, you will also get rid of the round corners. By holding the phones in hands will give a whole new feel due to sharp edge design.

The camera placement is rumored to remain the same other than just one addition of the LiDAR sensor. LiDAR was added in this year’s iPad Pro and is expected to arrive in the new Pro iPhones for better AR support.

Another feature that the new iPhone is rumored to get is the new Touch ID, featured in this year’s iPad Air. There were also rumors of Apple internally working on an in-display fingerprint sensor, but it is unlikely to happen this year.

Performance and connectivity

The latest iPad Air has Apple’s best and most advanced chipset yet. iPhone 12 will also get the new A14 Bionic chipset.

Hi, Speed tagline refers to a speedy device, hinting at another speed factor, 5G. The new iPhone 12 is also rumored to be equipped with 5G tech for faster connectivity, and networking is on its way to the iPhone users. Although the 5G isn’t as widely available yet, however, networks and smartphone manufacturers are working together to make it possible.

Bye bye Chargers/Headphones

Apple is also expected to remove the power adapter or Earpods from the iPhone box. However, a Lightning to USB-C port will be available in the box as reported by Kuo. Getting rid of the power adapter will significantly reduce e-waste.

Apple will unveil the new iPhone 12 on October 13th in an online event. You can watch the online event on Apple’s website or their YouTube channel on October 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. PDT. We will also keep you posted on the announcements here on TechEngage as well.