best designer cases for iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max

Phones are more than just a means of communication; in fact, they have become a fashion statement, especially if it’s an iPhone. After getting a new phone, the first thing to do is get a protective case. Finding the right case for the latest iPhone 14 Pro series can be intimidating, especially if you’re looking for both fashion and protection.

Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the best designer cases for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max that you can buy on Amazon. While there are plenty of options on Amazon, choosing a protective case that reflects your personality is important. This list is designed to help you select the perfect designer case for your iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max.

A phone case must be more than just a pretty iPhone accessory. It must be resilient to everyday wear and tear. You liked our suggestions for the best iPhone 12 series wallet cases, and we hope that this list of the best iPhone 14 series designer cases can also be helpful for you!

1. MOZOTER [6 in 1] Magnetic Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

Best For: Full-body protection, stylish design, and convenience.

The built-in magnetic ring in the case strengthens the magnetic connection, making it compatible with most MagSafe accessories such as wireless chargers, magnetic car mounts, magnetic battery banks, and magnetic wallets. You don’t need to remove the case while charging, as the perfectly aligned magnets enable faster and more efficient wireless charging than ever.

The slim fit design of the case wraps seamlessly around the iPhone, with precise cutouts for the volume buttons, side buttons, and curves of the device, without adding bulk. It is a lightweight case with a firm and comfortable grip and is excellent at reducing fingerprints. This durable iPhone case is skin-friendly and made from superior, environmentally friendly materials. Overall, this is a great product that provides excellent protection for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

2. CASEKOO For iPhone 14 Pro Max Case with Magnetic Invisible Stand

Best For: Superior protection with its built-in magnetic invisible stand for hands-free convenience

This case is from the brand CASEKOO and features a hidden magnetic stand, which makes it unique. With the stand’s help, you can easily watch movies or attend calls hands-free by placing the phone on a table or any surface. Its aerospace aluminum alloy build material makes it lightweight yet stylish while providing a hands-free experience and phone protection.

CASEKOO claims that the 48-piece magnet ring structure ensures twice the magnetism of Apple’s official MagSafe, and they’re confident about it. While official MagSafe cases have their advantages, they don’t offer as much as this case does. It supports all MagSafe accessories and third-party Qi-certified wireless chargers.

Furthermore, the case is translucent, slim, and suitable for both men and women. It is shockproof and has a tagline of “10 feet military drop protection,” making it a solid choice for both style and phone protection.

3. Mgnaooi Magnetic Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

Best For: Stylish, slim, and secure fit with powerful magnets for ultimate protection.

Coming from the brand Magnooi, this iPhone 14 Pro Max case is military-grade drop-tested and MagSafe compatible. Another designer case comes in Matte black and aluminum alloy keys. The black case is 6.7-inch and is shockproof. Currently, it is discounted at a whopping 45% on Amazon and available at a price of $19.97 on Amazon.

Remember, this price is for the black color variant. Other colors have different price options. The bumper case is made of silicone, plastic, rubber, and Thermoplastic Polyurethane, making it a solid case for your iPhone 14 Pro Max without compromising its strength.

You can even purchase it with a combo of Ailun 3-pack screen protectors for your iPhone at a discounted price of around $2.

4. ANNGELAS Magnetic Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max

Best For: Strong protection and a sleek design.

This crystal clear magnetic case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes from ANNGELAS. It’s an Amazon Choice product, making it a better choice for anyone at just $10.99.

The case is compatible with MagSafe accessories. Interestingly, the case for the iPhone 14 Pro is a bit expensive at $18.99; however, the clear case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max is cheaper at just $10.99. Other variants with different styles, such as clear and back-printed ones, are priced differently.

The case is made of Polycarbonate and Thermoplastic Polyurethane and has “Super Magnetic Attraction,” as advertised. Thanks to Apple’s MagSafe idea, these magnets let you attach accessories with precision on the back, including car mounts, wallets, battery packs, and wireless chargers.

One important thing to note about this case is that the seller offers 100% package replacement if there’s any yellowing in the case since it’s made of the latest German Bayer anti-yellowing material. However, there are still chances that extreme environments can impact this case if you’re an outdoor adventurer.

Don’t forget it still has you covered with a shockproof protective patent design, even if you take it out on an adventure, making it one of the best designer cases for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max series. However, it’s better to go with cases like Spigen in these cases.

5. JUESHITUO Magnetic Clear Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max Case with Full Camera Protection

Best For: Full camera protection and clear, sleek style with strong magnetic adsorption for added convenience.

From purple to green, JUESHITUO cases are clear with MagSafe accessory support, thanks to the solid N52 magnets attached to the back. The seller says that they’ve been tested for military-grade drop protection, which makes them a perfect fit for careless people who are used to dropping their phones often.

With 40% off on Amazon, this Amazon Choice product is currently priced at $15.29, making it a great deal of designer cases for iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Most of the time, people worry about protecting the camera glass. This iPhone 14 Pro Max case has got you covered.

The rear camera glass is 4mm thick, twice what other cases offer, while keeping the camera quality intact. Don’t know what it means, but the brand JUESHITUO is calling its camera glass an “8K HD Diamond” camera cover in typical Apple marketing style.

6. Mkeke Magnetic Designed for iPhone 14 Pro

Best For: Stylish, slim, and secure fit for your device.

The case is designed with strong magnets that stick with chargers with strength and provide safer and faster charging. The magnetic attraction reaches 2600 gf, which is almost 7 times stronger than ordinary magnets. The case is also crystal clear and does not yellow, allowing the brilliant color finish of the iPhone 14 Pro to show through. Precise cut-out holes allow all functional ports to be easily accessible when you put the case on iPhone.

Furthermore, the case has military-grade drop protection, with camera lens protective lips raised 3.53 mm on the back to prevent scratches and drops. The slim design and comfortable grip allow for easy one-handed use, and the TPU bumper provides a non-slip grip for texting, gaming, and taking selfies. The case is easy to install and remove, taking only a few seconds.

The price of the Mkeke magnetic case for the iPhone 14 Pro is $16.14.

7. Jonwelsy Case for iPhone 14 Pro, 360 Degree Double-Sided Protection

Best For: 360° double-sided protection for maximum durability and protection.

The Jonwelsy Case for iPhone 14 Pro offers 360-degree double-sided protection with a double buckle design, making it difficult to open when dropped, providing better shock absorption. The case uses multipoint and strong magnetic field adsorption technology that seamlessly attaches to your iPhone 14 Pro, making it stand out in the crowd.

The case is compatible with MagSafe accessories and will not affect the signal transmission, and it also eliminates the need for a screen protector.

The frosted back cover of the case is anti-fingerprint, anti-oil, and anti-scratch, keeping your iPhone 14 Pro looking clean and refreshing. The case is easy to install and does not require a screen protector, but please remove the screen protector before installation.

The price of this case for iPhone 14 Pro, offering perfect 360-degree protection, is currently $25.98 on Amazon.

8. Meifigno Clear Mag Series Designed for iPhone 14 Pro Case

Best For: Stylish protection with its slim design and magnetic closure.

The Meifigno case for iPhone 14 Pro provides an unparalleled 20W original charging experience with perfectly aligned magnets that make wireless charging faster and easier than ever. The 38 built-in magnets make this case compatible with all MagSafe accessories and third-party Qi-certified wireless chargers, with magnetism 10 times stronger than the original Apple MagSafe case. This way, you can enjoy high-speed charging without removing the case from your phone.

This case is military-grade certified, tested to survive falls from a height of 6.6 ft, ensuring superior protection for your iPhone 14 Pro. But that doesn’t mean you should try it. The materials used in this case are also certified to be green, making it a sustainable choice for environmentally conscious users.

The case features a crystal-clear hard PC back and soft edges magnetic case, showcasing your phone’s original look without any bubbles or smudges. Even after prolonged use, the German BAYER material keeps the case clear and protects it from yellowing.

Meifigno offers an unconditional replacement within a year and a lifetime quality warranty for this case, compatible.

The Meifigno Clear Mag Series case for iPhone 14 Pro is available for $18.97 on Amazon.

9. Magnetic Clear for iPhone 14 Pro Case with Full Camera Cover Protection

Best For: Full protection and easy installation.

It’s another JUESHITUO designer case for iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, but this time with Metallic Gloss. The transparent iPhone 14 Pro Case has full camera cover protection and is a must-have for women and girls who want to keep their phone safe while maintaining its stunning beauty. Made with a soft TPU bumper and a transparent back, the case features exclusive electroplating technology with a purple metallic plating coating.

The finish of the case features the AF anti-fingerprints electroplate coating, anti-oxidation coating, and “Nano Oleophobic” layer. This layer effectively blocks up to 99.9% of ultraviolet rays, stains, fingerprints, and sweat, keeping the clarity of the case and preventing it from yellowing over time, which is a common problem with clear cases. You can buy it from the link below!

These were our top 10 picks for the best designer cases for your iPhone 14 series phone that you can currently buy. If you’re looking for other accessories, check out our article on the best iPhone accessories, where we discuss car phone mounts, wireless chargers, wireless headphones, earbuds, and AirPods alternatives.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Do iPhone 14 Pro need a case? Ans: Cases protect your iPhone 14 Pro from scratches, dents, and cracks caused by accidental drops, bumps, or impacts. They shield your device from dust and dirt and offer extra features like water resistance or extended battery life. Additionally, A case is a good idea if you use your phone in rugged or hazardous atmospheres or drop it off often. But if you’re careful and only use it in safe environments, you may not need one. Whether or not to use a case depends on your preferences and needs. Q: Does the iPhone 14 Pro Max need a case? Ans: Although the iPhone 14 Pro Max is robust, it remains susceptible to accidental drops and scratches. A case can offer additional protection, significantly reducing the risk of costly repairs or replacements. Whether or not to use a case for your iPhone 14 Pro Max depends on your preferences and chance tolerance. If safeguarding your device and reducing the likelihood of damage is a priority, opting for a case is undoubtedly intelligent. Q: What is the cost of the iPhone 14 Max Pro case? Ans: The iPhone 14 max pro covers costs between $15-30. Q: Which cover is best for iPhone 14 Pro Max? Ans: A good iPhone 14 Pro Max cover should protect against falls, bumps, and scratches, be compatible with the device, provide easy access to all ports and features, have a slim and lightweight design, be made from high-quality materials, and offer a comfortable grip. The best cover depends on the individual’s preferences and needs and should provide the desired protection and functionality. Q: Which is the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cover? Ans: The iPhone 14 Pro Max market offers a vast collection of covers, and the ideal one for you will undoubtedly depend on your unique preferences and requirements. With many top-rated options, such as the MOZOTER iPhone 14 Pro Max case, the Spigen Tough Armor case, the OtterBox Defender Series case, and the Apple Silicone Case, it can be challenging to decide which one to select. However, remember that the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cover is the one that perfectly matches your individual needs and offers the optimal balance of protection, style, and functionality. Q: What is the best Spigen case for iPhone 14 Pro? Ans: If you’re looking for a top-quality protective case for your iPhone 14 Pro, Spigen is a brand worth considering. One standout option is the Mag Armor case, which boasts a stylish design, textured sides for improved grip, and TPU material that effectively absorbs shock. Additionally, this case is MagSafe compatible, allowing you to wirelessly charge your phone without removing the case.

