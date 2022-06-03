Top 5 Wireless Headphones to Try Out Now

You love music, and you want to enjoy the melodic songs in a complete thrill of enjoyment and ecstasy. Wires and cords can sometimes decrease your music entertainment, leaving you to manage the cluttered pile of wires. At the same time, the wireless headphones offer you high-quality music without any bother with managing the wires and cords. However, a challenge may impede your effort to try out wireless headphones.

The market is saturated and continually advertises the best of the best over-ear headphones and earbuds. Finding a true quality with perfect noise canceling features and durable wireless headphones can become a troublesome task for you. So, to help you figure out a way to find durable, stunning and high-quality wireless headphones, we are listing the top 5 wireless headphones you should try out now. So, let’s dive into the topic.

Sony WH-1000XM5

If you want to enjoy the music to the next level of pleasure, then Sony WH-1000XM5 is the best option. It comes with improved noise cancellation, light-weight wireless design and stunningly mesmerizing sound quality. Although you may notice that the Sony WH-1000XM5 aren’t much different from its predecessor WH-1000XM4, they come with more great design features, super-fast charging, and easy and secure use.

You can enjoy the new songs and magnificent music with high-quality and exceptional noise-canceling features. The most astounding improvement in these over-ear wireless headphones is not even a minute quantity of sound leakage. So, even listening to music at a high volume won’t leak the sound to your surroundings. You can buy these headphones from Amazon.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones

Everybody wants to enjoy the noiseless, seamless and genuinely mesmerizing music without interruptions. If you want to enjoy music through an over-ear wireless headphone with active noise cancellation features, then Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones are worth considering. Their price is a little high, but that comes with even more advanced and sophisticated features. It has a surprising 30 hours of battery life and a stunning Bluetooth connection.

Moreover, the over-ear wireless headphones of PX7 come with improved sound quality and unique aesthetic appeal. It’s important to know that the PX7 has aptX Adaptive and low latency between the wireless headphones and the device to which it is connected. This wireless headphone is the best choice if you want to get lost in the limitless space of music. You can buy Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones on Amazon.

HiFiMan ANANDA-BT Wireless Headphones

To enjoy the next level of sound quality, HiFiMan ANANDA-BT Wireless headphones are the best choice for you. This headphone has an aesthetic appeal and passive soundstage to immerse you in the musical world. HiFiMan ANANDA-BT Wireless headphones have planner magnetic drivers, which compete against high-quality headphones.

These over-ear wireless headphones also support aptX and aptXHD codecs to maintain and sustain sound lyrics’ high-quality and frequency. The battery time is 11.2 hours which is low considering the high cost of these headphones. You can buy these stunning headphones from Amazon.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

Listening to music without noise and external disturbance is a dream for many music lovers. Most of the time, noise can intrude into the ears while you’re busy with music. So, what is the solution to avoid noise? Wireless headphones of Bose are a perfect solution for this typical problem.

These headphones have impeccable noise cancellation features and QuietComfort, which set them apart from many over-ear headphones. Despite the breakthrough success and continuous progress of Bose’s wireless headphones, it is still continuously increasing the technological exposure. It has introduced audio tech and sleek design to entice the maximum number of customers. To enjoy these wireless headphones, you can buy them from Amazon.

Technics EAH-A800

If you want to enjoy continuous music with all the essential features for an extended period, the Technics EAH-A800 wireless headphones are the best choice. They have a sleek design and stunning audio. You can listen to the music for up to 50 hours continuously.

The premium price tag of Technics headphones is for a reason. These headphones have an extraordinary long battery time and outstanding sound cancellation features. To buy the Technics EAH-A800 headphones, you can go to Amazon.

Wrap up

Without music, life is boring, and having robust wireless headphones can be a life savior. The market is saturated with numerous wireless headphones, and choosing the most stunning headphones is quite an enormous task.

Substantial noise cancellation, unbeatable sound quality and seamless Bluetooth connection are some of the most critical features of any wireless headphone. Above all, battery timing is of crucial importance. You can try out Technics EAH-A800 headphones or Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones. Every single headphone listed above has its unique features.