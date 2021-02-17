We get it: AirPods are expensive, and the last thing you’d want is to damage your precious wireless earbuds. That’s why a case cover for your AirPods is vital to ensure protection from scuffs and scratches. If you’re looking for a way to spice up the style of your AirPods, these case covers are a great way to switch up the color and feel of your accessory.

There are thousands of options for AirPods cases on Amazon, and it can be quite difficult to find one that looks the part, is built well, and is versatile enough for your everyday needs. That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list of the best AirPods Cases available on Amazon to keep your charging case protected in 2021. You can also check out our list of best AirPods alternatives on Amazon here.

R Fun AirPods Silicone Cover / Amazon

Our first pick is from accessories-maker R-Fun; their silicone case cover for your AirPods keeps your charging case protected whilst also giving a fun pastel-colored makeover.

This case is specially designed for the Apple AirPods 2 charging case, but the manufacturer advertises compatibility with the original AirPods 1st Gen. The 0.29mm see-through thin wall allows you to check the indicator status any time without the need for a cutout on the face of the device. The precise cutouts around the charging port allow for easy access to all functions without any interference.

Made of high-quality elastomer, the case is flexible and shock-resistant. Such elastomers protect your AirPods Case against bumps, drops, and scratches without adding any bulk, ensuring your charging case still feels as compact as possible.

With a keyring connector attached, you can easily attach your AirPods to your pants, a backpack, or a coat, and the thick and sturdy attachment means your AirPods will be securely fastened for your peace of mind.

The color I love the most is this pretty sky blue as pictured above, but there are other flavors on offer from R-Fun. Pick from colors like navy blue, black, grey, violet, baby pink, and more!

With an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon, it’s safe to say reviewers love this case! In one five-star, one customer writes:

“I’m not a woman or a girl, and this product description quite specifically states that it’s designed for “women girl,” but I’m going to go ahead and give it a shot. The product is just as I had hoped for–a seemingly durable silicone cover to hold my AirPods. It comes with a cheap carabiner that I would not suggest using for any other purposes, e.g. mountaineering, but it should work fine for holding this case. It fits and it’s in the color that I wanted. I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that men will appreciate this product, too.”

With a list price of , this case is both affordable and durable, perfect for protecting your AirPods whilst adding a bit of well-needed style to the otherwise plain Apple design. Fully recommended.

Buy Now on Amazon

MOBOSI Military Grade AirPods Case Cover / Amazon

If you’re an adventurous soul who loves the outdoors and gets yourself in a sticky, dangerous situation, then this case is for you. You may be an explorer, a cadet, a scout, or even in the military. If you need to keep your precious AirPods safe through rain, sun, and snow, the MOBOSI Military Grade cover is for you.

MOBOSI’s military protective AirPods cases are made of soft and upgrade frosted TPU in order to allow your precious AirPods to survive in unexpected falls and scratches, provides the ultimate in protection for your AirPods. The protruding design can better slow down shock waves whilst looking really damn cool.

The upgraded matte finish on four sides protects your AirPods while keeping it soft and grippy. The case is up to 3mm thick, allowing further protection against bumps, drops, and knicks. Wireless charging still works through the case without the need to take it off, and the charging indicator is still visible through the case.

This case comes in five different colors, with the standard black as pictured above being my favorite. But you can also get it in grey, purple, dark blue, and khaki green if you’re really committed to that camo look.

With an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, Amazon customers adore this product! One reviewer writes:

“I am simply a person who drops my things from time to time so I knew I wanted a sturdy little case for my AirPods and sure enough I have dropped them several times but thanks to this case it doesn’t matter. Not a scratch and still in working order. Very pleased with this purchase would absolutely recommend.”

Priced at , this case is on the expensive side of the market, but for that cash, you are getting a sturdy, long-lasting, and really attractive case for all to enjoy.

Buy Now on Amazon

CAGOS 3 in 1 Hard Case Cover Shell for AirPods / Amazon

If you’re looking for a hard shell cover with some interesting patterns and cute designs, you’ll love the hard AirPods cover collection from CAGOS. The above-pictured pattern is my favorite, with the lavender marble perfect for a gift for a loved one in your life.

The CAGOS AirPods cover is made of imported superior hard TPU material, protecting your device from dropping, damaging, or scratching. It’s waterproof and dust-proof, and so you can guarantee your precious AirPods will always stay fresh and good-looking.

These case covers are predominantly geared towards women, and the designs reflect that. On offer is a black daisy pattern, a blue night sky, a white sunflower design, and more!

Keychain easily attaches to your purse or belt loop; It enables you to have your AirPods handy at all times, without fear of setting them down and losing them. Take along AirPods for any outdoor activities, even on a heavy rainy or snowy day.

With an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon, Amazon reviewers love how sturdy, attractive, and well-built this case cover is. One happy customer writes:

“I really like this case. Shipping was fast too. Material is thick and durable, the marble design is nice and looks real, and you can’t tell it’s a sticker. With that being said, it was applied very well. You wouldn’t be able to tell unless you were looking for it. The only con about this is that the button to pair to your phone is hidden when you put the case on, but I don’t mind at all. Makes it look much more sleek in my opinion. I would buy this again!”

With a list price of , this case is both affordable and good-looking. If you’re looking for an AirPods Case Cover with an interesting pattern, the CAGOS AirPods case is a great choice.

Buy Now on Amazon

MODOS LOGICOS AirPods PU Leather Case with Wrist Strap / Amazon

If transforming your AirPods into a cute mini-hand bag to attach to your purse, handbag, coat, or wrist, the MODOS LOGICOS AirPods is an adorable way of keeping your precious AirPods safe whilst adding some Animal Crossing level cute chic to your accessory.

This case cover is made of top-quality PU leather that protects both your AirPods and Charging Case from scratches. Soft interior lining inside it gives the AirPods charging case perfect protection and holds it very tightly as well.

Coated the leather edges to make it nice and even. It makes the AirPods Case cover sturdy and not age easily. Perfect cut-outs support easy excess to the charging port without any inconvenience. The hand-stitched finish makes the case sturdy and durable.

With an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon, it’s safe to say consumers adore this cute attachable case cover. One delighted customer writes:

“Such a snug fit! Beautiful design, nice material and very classy! I have it on my key chain and who knows how many times I’ve drop it, such a life saver! Not one scratch on the case! Recommend!!”

The case is blessed with such attractive colors, and at , it’s well worth checking out.

Buy Now on Amazon

Here’s the deal: if you’ve lost your AirPods charging case but still want to use your AirPods but don’t want to fork out $80 for an official one from Apple, what do you do?

This is where the strangely named Vape Accessories come in, for this bizarre vape shop also creates one of the most affordable but high-quality replacement AirPods Charging Cases on the market.

With a built-in 450mAh battery, this case will only take 20 minutes to charge your AirPods and can juice up those little pods up to 5 times. The case can be charged in a mere 3 hours, perfect if you need to juice up in a go or if you want to hot-swap between this and your original AirPods charging case.

With an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers found that this case is a worthy replacement to Apple’s original. In their five-star review, one customer writes:

“Great buy! Excellent VAPE ACCESSORIES replacement for AirPods wireless case, they are very easy to pair with the pairing system via Bluetooth. I was a little nervous about using one of these, but it worked great and has been for several days. 450mAh rechargeable battery that with a full charge of 3 hours, can charge the AirPods approximately 5 times. It is also a great savings.”

Priced at No products found., this case is significantly cheaper than Apple’s original, perfect if you need a quick and cheap replacement.

Buy Now on Amazon

Conclusion

If you’re in the market for some case covers for your AirPods, here are four great choices. For value, feel and look, it’s hard to go wrong with the R-Fun AirPods Silicone Cover, though if you’re looking for a case with funky designs, the CAGOS 3 in 1 Hard Case Cover Shell for AirPods. If what you need is a replacement charging case, for example, if you’ve lost your original or don’t want it to get damaged on an adventure, Vape Accessories have you covered.

Disclaimer: This post does contain Amazon affiliate links, and upon successful purchase, we might be rewarded a small commission. For more info, please read our disclaimer.